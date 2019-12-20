When I turn my PC off in the evening, the power gets turned off at the wall. When I boot up in the morning the time is always wrong. A re sync in the date/time settings sorts it out and it's fine for the rest of the day. I went into the BIOS day before yesterday to see if that was the problem, and the time was wrong in there, so I corrected it. Next day the time in windows was wrong again, but a restart into BIOS showed the BIOS time to be correct. Anyone got any ideas on what's going on? I did a google originally but didn't come up with much useful stuff, I did make sure a service (something to do with the clock/time sync) was set to auto start but that didn't seem to make any difference. It was the Windows Time service, which was set to manual startup, I changed to Automatic. But looking today, it had changed back to manual startup. I've switched it back to automatic and started the service and the time has corrected, so I'll see what happens tomorrow.