Windows Win 10 clock always wrong

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by Cerberus90, 20 Dec 2019 at 14:17.

    Cerberus90 Car Spannerer

    When I turn my PC off in the evening, the power gets turned off at the wall. When I boot up in the morning the time is always wrong. A re sync in the date/time settings sorts it out and it's fine for the rest of the day.

    I went into the BIOS day before yesterday to see if that was the problem, and the time was wrong in there, so I corrected it. Next day the time in windows was wrong again, but a restart into BIOS showed the BIOS time to be correct.

    Anyone got any ideas on what's going on? I did a google originally but didn't come up with much useful stuff, I did make sure a service (something to do with the clock/time sync) was set to auto start but that didn't seem to make any difference.


    It was the Windows Time service, which was set to manual startup, I changed to Automatic. But looking today, it had changed back to manual startup. I've switched it back to automatic and started the service and the time has corrected, so I'll see what happens tomorrow.
     
    Cerberus90, 20 Dec 2019 at 14:17
    #1
    RTC battery?

    Does the clock go to pot with 'Set Time' and/or 'Set Time Zone Automatically' set to 'off'?
     
    RedFlames, 20 Dec 2019 at 14:29
    #2
    wolfticket, 20 Dec 2019 at 14:51
    #3
    Echo the above, turning off at the wall everyday will have put more drain on the battery than normal so will most likely be flat.

    I wouldn't bother turning off at the wall unless there's a very good reason (the power draw when shutdown is negligible).
     
    Spraduke, 20 Dec 2019 at 15:02
    #4
    Yup first thing to check is the battery, it's always been the case the 2 or 3 times i've had that happen over the years.

    They do give out.
     
    adidan, 20 Dec 2019 at 15:52
    #5
    I thought it might not be the cmos battery when the time in bios was still correct after it was wrong in windows. I'll try leaving the power on and see what happens with that. Only reason I turn off at the wall is there's a white LED on the mobo which is silly bright at night and PC is in my bedroom.

    Not looking forward to changing the battery if it is that as I reckon I'll have to take the gfx card out, which means the rad will also have to come out, :D
     
    Cerberus90, 20 Dec 2019 at 16:07
    #6

