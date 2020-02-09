Hey all, Quick question for the more electrically-minded out there - I'm trying to wire up two toggle switches in series onto the front of a case. One will be an on-off which will be used to arm the system and light up an led; the second in series will be an on-off-on momentary switch that will then be flicked to power up the system. Obviously, I need to wire these into the power supply so I'm going to interrupt the front panel wiring and patch the toggle switches in. That way the front panel power switch can also be used in the event the others cannot. The question is therefore this - how do I get the first arming switch to light the led? Will it have enough power to do so when flicked on, without the system powered up fully? Failing that, I do have a molex-powered led that I could wire into if necessary, but will this even be turned on if the system is powered off? By powered off, I only mean the box, not the actual PSU/wall plug. Thanks in advance, team!