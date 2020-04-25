  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – Complete Wooden box

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by OstrovakCZ, 25 Apr 2020 at 21:26.

  1. OstrovakCZ

    OstrovakCZ New Member

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    4
    Hello everyone and welcome to my first build/project log.
    This build was long time in making. Mostly because of my slacking and constant changes in design. Also this was the first watercooled build and first project in woodworking and as you can see the beginnings were rough.
    I apologize for the lack of build photos and poor quality of them. Most of my photos got corrupted and i didnt planned on making build log.

    Tools used
    hand saw
    set of chisels
    rasp and files
    jigsaw
    vibrating sander
    power drill
    lots of sweat and blood

    PC Parts
    CPU: Intel core i7 8700k
    Motherboard: ASRock Fatal1ty Z370 GAMING K6
    RAM: KINGSTON HyperX Predator DDR4 2x8GB 3000MHz
    GPU: MSI GeForce GTX 1080 GAMING+ 8G
    PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G3

    Water-cooling Parts
    CPU Block: EK Water Blocks EK-Supremacy EVO - Nickel Plated
    GPU Block: EK Water Blocks EK-FC1080 GTX TF6 - Nickel
    Pump: EK Water Blocks EK-XRES 100 Revo D5 PWM
    EK-RES X3 - TUBE 250 (204mm)
    Front radiator: EK Water Blocks EK-CoolStream SE 280 Slim
    Top radiator: EK Water Blocks EK-CoolStream SE 360 Slim
    Fittings/tubing: mix of Bykski, barrow and EK
    Coolant: Mayhems white pastel


    Lets start from the beginning.


    Cad model and design.
    Used it just for initial plan and layout. Due to constant changes and poor craftsmanship i didnt made any updated models. But general shape remained the same.
    My plan from the beginning was to have inside frame with all the components and outside shell that just slides on and covers the ugly bits.
    [​IMG]

    The initial plan for the loop
    Mostly is the same, only changed the valve and pump inlet.
    [​IMG]

    Build process
    will spare you most of the fails, this is the first time it started to look like something.
    I know it looks scuffed, but the build quality slowly improved with my skills.
    For material i used bunch of random pieces of wood i found, 8mm plywood and 3mm plywood.
    [​IMG]

    Lot of changes and mostly final form of the inside frame.
    [​IMG]

    Other side and beginning of the frame of the outer shell. (yes i know, quite a mess around)
    [​IMG]

    Outside frame finished. First time trying wood joints and instantly fell in love with them.
    [​IMG]

    Got a 3D printer so i made an I/O for the case. The big button on the right was supposed to be switch for temperature display, but am not using that anymore so its doing nothing now.
    [​IMG]

    And the wood side of the buttons.
    [​IMG]

    The outer shell is glued together.
    [​IMG]

    Rads are mounted using 3D printed and aluminium brackets.
    [​IMG]

    All important components in place (970 just as a placeholder).
    [​IMG]

    Soft tube part of the loop. there are also USB connectors and the other connector is for the case I/O.
    [​IMG]

    Beginning of the pain. Decided to do holes in line for the cables, maybe not the best decision, but its too late to change it now.[​IMG]

    Not the best design for the cable combs, but will do for this build.
    [​IMG]

    Also doing this with the cables...
    PLEASE SEND HELP
    [​IMG]

    Not exactly sure if i like it, but no coming back now.
    [​IMG]

    Needed really thin 90° USB cable, so had to gut and solder new wires onto a connector.[​IMG]

    Parts drying after lacquer finish.
    [​IMG]
     
    OstrovakCZ, 25 Apr 2020 at 21:26
    #1
  2. OstrovakCZ

    OstrovakCZ New Member

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    4
    Assembly of the cables.
    [​IMG]

    Didnt had place to put my storage so i printed nice boxes for them.
    [​IMG]

    Looking a little bit cleaner. Not perfect sleeving job, but it will do.
    [​IMG]

    I want round corners so few hours with the rasp and files...
    [​IMG]

    Time for bending, starting with the hardest one. After few tries it looked somewhat presentable.[​IMG]

    And bending done.
    [​IMG]

    Glad i got a leak tester.
    [​IMG]

    Letting it run for a bit with just distilled water.
    [​IMG]

    Milk added.

    [​IMG]

    Finally assembled, before putting on the finish.
    [​IMG]

    For the finish i chose tung oil. After few weeks and 5 coats later it looks amazing.
    [​IMG]

    Converted my 3d printer to able to "print" traces on PCBs. First time doing anything with electronics, so head first as with anything i do.
    Board numba wan :D was mostly just to test what are the capabilities of the printer. It is to connect case I/O with the PC.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Since my motherboard doesnt have temperature sensors header, second board will have arduino and headers for temp sensors. In total 4 sensors, because why not. One for coolant, internal, PSU(taped to the PSU) and ambient outside of the case.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Forgot to mirror the board so had to solder everything from this side.
    [​IMG]
    Looks ugly but works.
    [​IMG]

    Dont want holes in the case so made covers out of acoustic fabric and printed parts.
    [​IMG][​IMG][​IMG][​IMG]

    Clickity click


    Case I/O in place with the little connecting board.
    [​IMG]

    After long time in making this build is finally finished, things left are some feet and cutting acrylic sheet for the window, but those are just details.
    As with anything there are quite a few things i would change/do better, but this was a learning process for me and will take what i learned to my next build. Already have another one in mind and hopefully it will not take me this long :D.
    Final dimensions of the case: 610mm X 510mm X 235mm

    Little bit nicer photos of the finished build.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    OstrovakCZ, 25 Apr 2020 at 21:26
    #2
    ElThomsono, EGMods and Canardwc like this.
  3. Canardwc

    Canardwc Gentel-Mod'R

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    348
    Likes Received:
    22
    Hi, I like your style:

    Rough frame but dilight exterior ;); all stuffs are efficient!

    Very clever your draining WC loop

    Can you post a picture of the back and the below of the case?

    And how did you attach the shell to the frame?
     
    Canardwc, 27 Apr 2020 at 12:45
    #3
  4. ElThomsono

    ElThomsono Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    18 Mar 2005
    Posts:
    2,908
    Likes Received:
    257
    I only had time to look at the pictures but I really enjoyed this build, the finished article looks great; I love how you have the grain exposed through the chamfered edges.
     
    ElThomsono, 27 Apr 2020 at 14:15
    #4
  5. OstrovakCZ

    OstrovakCZ New Member

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    4
    Oh right forgot about back And below.
    The Shell slides onto the frame in kinda like rails. You can see back of them in the back photo(two on the bottom right, one bottom left And two on top) it hold by itself pretty well, but just in case i have that piece detached that holds it in place, it also helps with the warping of the plywood
     

    Attached Files:

    OstrovakCZ, 27 Apr 2020 at 14:17
    #5
    Canardwc likes this.
  6. Canardwc

    Canardwc Gentel-Mod'R

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    348
    Likes Received:
    22
    Pretty ingenious guide rails!

    If i can suggest to you, maybe you shoud craft some rounds woody feets above 0.5mm up to 1cm for the PSU fan?
     
    Canardwc, 27 Apr 2020 at 14:29
    #6
  7. Canardwc

    Canardwc Gentel-Mod'R

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    348
    Likes Received:
    22
    I'm agree with you for edges
     
    Canardwc, 27 Apr 2020 at 14:30
    #7
  8. OstrovakCZ

    OstrovakCZ New Member

    Joined:
    19 Apr 2020
    Posts:
    4
    Likes Received:
    4
    yes, thats the plan for the feets, i have wood lathe now so it will be easy. Then glue pieces of carpet on the bottom of the feet and screw it all together.
    Just havent made myself do it yet :D
     
    OstrovakCZ, 27 Apr 2020 at 14:35
    #8

Share This Page