Hello everyone and welcome to my first build/project log. This build was long time in making. Mostly because of my slacking and constant changes in design. Also this was the first watercooled build and first project in woodworking and as you can see the beginnings were rough. I apologize for the lack of build photos and poor quality of them. Most of my photos got corrupted and i didnt planned on making build log. Tools used hand saw set of chisels rasp and files jigsaw vibrating sander power drill lots of sweat and blood PC Parts CPU: Intel core i7 8700k Motherboard: ASRock Fatal1ty Z370 GAMING K6 RAM: KINGSTON HyperX Predator DDR4 2x8GB 3000MHz GPU: MSI GeForce GTX 1080 GAMING+ 8G PSU: EVGA SuperNOVA 750 G3 Water-cooling Parts CPU Block: EK Water Blocks EK-Supremacy EVO - Nickel Plated GPU Block: EK Water Blocks EK-FC1080 GTX TF6 - Nickel Pump: EK Water Blocks EK-XRES 100 Revo D5 PWM EK-RES X3 - TUBE 250 (204mm) Front radiator: EK Water Blocks EK-CoolStream SE 280 Slim Top radiator: EK Water Blocks EK-CoolStream SE 360 Slim Fittings/tubing: mix of Bykski, barrow and EK Coolant: Mayhems white pastel Lets start from the beginning. Cad model and design. Used it just for initial plan and layout. Due to constant changes and poor craftsmanship i didnt made any updated models. But general shape remained the same. My plan from the beginning was to have inside frame with all the components and outside shell that just slides on and covers the ugly bits. The initial plan for the loop Mostly is the same, only changed the valve and pump inlet. Build process will spare you most of the fails, this is the first time it started to look like something. I know it looks scuffed, but the build quality slowly improved with my skills. For material i used bunch of random pieces of wood i found, 8mm plywood and 3mm plywood. Lot of changes and mostly final form of the inside frame. Other side and beginning of the frame of the outer shell. (yes i know, quite a mess around) Outside frame finished. First time trying wood joints and instantly fell in love with them. Got a 3D printer so i made an I/O for the case. The big button on the right was supposed to be switch for temperature display, but am not using that anymore so its doing nothing now. And the wood side of the buttons. The outer shell is glued together. Rads are mounted using 3D printed and aluminium brackets. All important components in place (970 just as a placeholder). Soft tube part of the loop. there are also USB connectors and the other connector is for the case I/O. Beginning of the pain. Decided to do holes in line for the cables, maybe not the best decision, but its too late to change it now. Not the best design for the cable combs, but will do for this build. Also doing this with the cables... PLEASE SEND HELP Not exactly sure if i like it, but no coming back now. Needed really thin 90° USB cable, so had to gut and solder new wires onto a connector. Parts drying after lacquer finish.