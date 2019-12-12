Hi everyone! It´s time once again to start a new project and this time i will do a case mod on the Corsair 280X. The theme for this build will be a Warcraft, specifically the Alliance. The name Wrynn comes from the human king with the same name and the build will heavily be infuenced by their city Stormwind. Most of the parts for this build has been modeled by me and then 3d-printed. The whole build will later be hand painted aswell. The parts i will be using for the project is, Chassi: Corsair 280X Motherboard: Asus Crosshair VII Impact ( Sponsored by Asus ) CPU: AMD 3700X Memory: Corsair Vengeance PRO RGB 2x8gb 3200mhz ( Sponsored by Corsair ) SSD: Corsair MP510 240gb ( Sponsored by Corsair ) GPU: TBA PSU: Corsair RM650 ( Sponsored by Corsair ) Cooler(s): Corsair H100i Platinum ( Sponsored by Corsair ) The build is sponsored by Asus and Corsair so a big thanks to you guys for helping out with this project! Here are the components that they provided Lets start with the case which is the Corsair 280X Here we see the top of the case which i've started to measure up for the "planks" that will go on top Took a trip to the lumber yard! Organized chaos of planks before assembly First run of the planks glued in place The middle part of the top is at an angle so it's going to be a little tricky "MORE PLANKS!" i yelled to the computer and it listened, sliceat and done! The top done, time to move on to the front The start of whats going to be a room in the castle wall The start of the top ledge of the wall Lower ledge and the backplate in place First part of the wall in place And a corner First part which really indicates the theme, FOR THE ALLIANCE! The front bars bellow the logo is supposed to look like the dungeons inside the walls of Stormwind Time for some more walls and bars for the right side panel 1/4 of the panels for the right side panel done Half way! There we go! the right side done The same type of bars here since the vents for the PSU is right behind it Lets start with the other side The left side panel here with it's panels attached Mounted on the case Another angle, turned out quite well imo Did we forget a side? Ooh yea the backside of the case, more walls! Lower half done Everything printed, time to glue Holder for a sign complete with a magnet