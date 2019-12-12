  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress ⭐ Wrynn ( Sponsored )

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Forsberg Customs, 16 Oct 2019.

    [​IMG]

    Hi everyone!

    It´s time once again to start a new project and this time i will do a case mod on the Corsair 280X. The theme for this build will be a Warcraft, specifically the Alliance. The name Wrynn comes from the human king with the same name and the build will heavily be infuenced by their city Stormwind.

    Most of the parts for this build has been modeled by me and then 3d-printed. The whole build will later be hand painted aswell.

    The parts i will be using for the project is,

    Chassi: Corsair 280X
    Motherboard: Asus Crosshair VII Impact ( Sponsored by Asus )
    CPU: AMD 3700X
    Memory: Corsair Vengeance PRO RGB 2x8gb 3200mhz ( Sponsored by Corsair )
    SSD: Corsair MP510 240gb ( Sponsored by Corsair )
    GPU: TBA
    PSU: Corsair RM650 ( Sponsored by Corsair )
    Cooler(s): Corsair H100i Platinum ( Sponsored by Corsair )

    The build is sponsored by Asus and Corsair so a big thanks to you guys for helping out with this project! Here are the components that they provided
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]





    [​IMG]
    Lets start with the case which is the Corsair 280X
    [​IMG]
    Here we see the top of the case which i've started to measure up for the "planks" that will go on top
    [​IMG]
    Took a trip to the lumber yard!
    [​IMG]
    Organized chaos of planks before assembly
    [​IMG]
    First run of the planks glued in place
    [​IMG]
    The middle part of the top is at an angle so it's going to be a little tricky
    [​IMG]
    "MORE PLANKS!" i yelled to the computer and it listened, sliceat and done!
    [​IMG]
    The top done, time to move on to the front
    [​IMG]
    The start of whats going to be a room in the castle wall
    [​IMG]
    The start of the top ledge of the wall
    [​IMG]
    Lower ledge and the backplate in place
    [​IMG]
    First part of the wall in place
    [​IMG]
    And a corner
    [​IMG]
    First part which really indicates the theme, FOR THE ALLIANCE!
    [​IMG]
    The front bars bellow the logo is supposed to look like the dungeons inside the walls of Stormwind
    [​IMG]
    Time for some more walls and bars for the right side panel
    [​IMG]
    1/4 of the panels for the right side panel done
    [​IMG]
    Half way!
    [​IMG]
    There we go! the right side done
    [​IMG]
    The same type of bars here since the vents for the PSU is right behind it
    [​IMG]
    Lets start with the other side
    [​IMG]
    The left side panel here with it's panels attached
    [​IMG]
    Mounted on the case
    [​IMG]
    Another angle, turned out quite well imo
    [​IMG]
    Did we forget a side? Ooh yea the backside of the case, more walls!
    [​IMG]
    Lower half done
    [​IMG]
    Everything printed, time to glue
    [​IMG]
    Holder for a sign complete with a magnet
     
    Last edited: 17 Nov 2019
    Forsberg Customs, 16 Oct 2019
    [​IMG]
    The holder you saw in the last picture will hold a "tavern-sign" with my logo on it that will be detachable for transit when i go to events like Dreamhack and here it is in pieces
    [​IMG]
    Starting with the base of the sign
    [​IMG]
    Logo next
    [​IMG]
    Tried to 3d-print a chain for it but it turned out quite bad which a good friend of mine @timpelay kindly pointed out ;) this will be adressed in the future
    [​IMG]
    The beam which holds the sign
    [​IMG]
    Mounted with the ugly chain ;)
    [​IMG]
    Magnet attached, will it work ?
    [​IMG]
    It did! :D
    [​IMG]
    The power-button must get some love aswell
    [​IMG]
    Starting to make a piece that can reach down to press the original button
    [​IMG]
    And then a frame that goes around that to keep it in place
    [​IMG]
    And finally a button with WoW's logo on it
    [​IMG]
    In the middle of everything i decided my printer needed a home. The blueprints for this enclosure can be found here https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2864118
    [​IMG]
    Welcome home! :D
    [​IMG]
    Here we have the "room" for the front panel which i showed you in an earlier picture
    [​IMG]
    Complete with chairs, a table, dishes, pints and ofc cheesehttps://imgur.com/pOjp386.png[/IMG]
    Time for some painting, this needs to be done now since it's going to be impossible to do it when its mounted
    [​IMG]
    Starting with a black base which i can recommend if you are going for a stone or metal look
    [​IMG]
    Painted Corsairs logo yellow the using a spunge with differend shades of grey, white, brown and black i made the rest look like stone
    [​IMG]
    Accessories for the "doll house" painted
    [​IMG]
    Glued in place
    [​IMG]
    You have to put in some goodies in these types of builds and this time it's the legendary sword Ashbringer
    [​IMG]
    It will get a place of honor in the other room where Asus logo is
    [​IMG]
    Ashbringer, barrel and holder for the sign painted. Note that i also switched out the chain for some real one instead of the 3d-printed one, happy now @timpelay ? ;D
    [​IMG]
    Room painted and everything is in it's place
     
    Forsberg Customs, 16 Oct 2019
    [​IMG]
    I decided to mod the cooler aswell and give it a fiting look for the theme. I modeled a sleeve for the pump that slides over it and utilize the built in lights for the alliance logo
    [​IMG]
    Comes in two parts to ensure the best quality without supports
    [​IMG]
    Mounted but not painted, ill fix that!
    [​IMG]
    Took the dremel and made some gashes and bumps in it since stone is not uniform
    [​IMG]
    Basecoat of black, time for some grey's
    [​IMG]
    The best thing about using black as a base is that all of the lowspots will come through nicely with the grey paint on top
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    A good coat of grey has been applied, time to make it dirty and weather it
    [​IMG]
    The weathering as begun
    [​IMG]
    There we go, time for some lights
    [​IMG]
    As i said im using the built in lights on the pump/block for the logo lights and ive used a thin sheet of polystyren as a diffuser and it works quite nice
    [​IMG]
    Lets switch to the right color, blue!
    [​IMG]
    The light on the side leaks out to give it a sublte effect around it aswell
    [​IMG]
    Giving my motherboard a fiting make-up aswell
    [​IMG]
    Let's start by installing the cpu
    [​IMG]
    Installing the ssd in the dimm.2 adapter that comes with the motherboard
    [​IMG]
    This panel can be removed from the motherboard by removing two screws
    [​IMG]
    There we go
    [​IMG]
    Two panels for the motherboard straight from the printer
    [​IMG]
    They will be attached like so
    [​IMG]
    After they have been painted and it sort of looks like powdered candy ( dont eat them )
    [​IMG]
    The soundcard have a little plate that will get a nice treatment aswell
    [​IMG]
    Poof!
    [​IMG]
    Starting to mask of the part thats going to be "metal"
    [​IMG]
    The other parts get a "stone-effekt" applied
    [​IMG]
    After that i go over some of the other parts to give it a torn look
    [​IMG]
    Panel attached with a distressed look aswell
    [​IMG]
    Same for the other one
    [​IMG]
    After some weathering
    [​IMG]
    Done!
    [​IMG]
     
    Forsberg Customs, 16 Oct 2019
    [​IMG]
    Time to fix the chain and paint this! ( A big thanks to my girlfriend for helping be with some painting )
    [​IMG]
    Chain bought at Panduro
    [​IMG]
    A little piece done
    [​IMG]
    BAM! there we go, what do you think ? It's going to get the weathered and distressed look aswell before it's done
    [​IMG]
    Time to start making the stones on the walls look less like Legos and more like stones
    [​IMG]
    A Dremel with a grind bit works well for this
    [​IMG]
    Half the front done
    [​IMG]
    There we go, then it's just the whole other case to do :(
    [​IMG]
    Here we have the floor for the main chamber in the case which is inspired by the floor inside Stormwind keep
    [​IMG]
    Rombs!
    [​IMG]
    Test fit and it seems to fit, time for paint

    This was all i hade for now but more will come so stay tuned. If you want the latest updates and some otherwise nerdy content you can check out my Instagram @forsbergcustoms

    Until next time friends!
     
    Forsberg Customs, 16 Oct 2019
  5. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,719
    Likes Received:
    211
    I wholeheartedly approve of this build theme...
     
    Jeff Hine, 16 Oct 2019
    #5
  6. Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,639
    Likes Received:
    764
    That's a tidy cladding job. :thumb: Whoever painted the wood did a fantastic job, too.
     
    Cheapskate, 17 Oct 2019
    #6
  7. arduum

    arduum Member

    Joined:
    10 Mar 2015
    Posts:
    62
    Likes Received:
    8
    amazing:rock:
     
    arduum, 17 Oct 2019
    #7
    Well thank you sir! :)

    Thanks Cheaps :) Yea the wood turned out real nice :)

    Thanks! :D
     
    Forsberg Customs, 17 Oct 2019
  9. storm-83

    storm-83 Member

    Joined:
    7 Nov 2014
    Posts:
    452
    Likes Received:
    14
    i like that i modded the motherboard to make it fit in with the theme!
    the whole theme and work is great
     
    storm-83, 23 Oct 2019
    #9
  10. delevic

    delevic Member

    Joined:
    21 Feb 2015
    Posts:
    52
    Likes Received:
    7
    Nice job!
     
    delevic, 23 Oct 2019
    #10
    Thanks dude! Yea they're subtle mods but i think it will look cool in the build :D

    Well thanks :D
     
    Forsberg Customs, 23 Oct 2019
  12. timpelay

    timpelay Member

    Joined:
    18 Jun 2015
    Posts:
    45
    Likes Received:
    3
    Now I'm satisfied ;)
     
    timpelay, 31 Oct 2019
    #12
    ;)
     
    Forsberg Customs, 31 Oct 2019
    Update!

    So since last time a couple of things have happend. I hope you like it and feel free to leave a comment :)


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Forsberg Customs, 6 Nov 2019
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Forsberg Customs, 6 Nov 2019
  16. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    1,719
    Likes Received:
    211
    The further this progresses, the more I like it... :D
     
    Jeff Hine, 6 Nov 2019
    #16
    Thanks bro! :D
     
    Forsberg Customs, 7 Nov 2019
    Update! So a couple of things have happend since the last update. The biggest thing is that me and my partner have become parents which explains the lack of updates :). Besides that ill let the pictures do the talking. Feel free to comment and tell me what you think about it. The graphicscard should coming in early next week so stay tuned :D.

    Until we speak again, cya!

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Forsberg Customs, 12 Dec 2019 at 23:17
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Forsberg Customs, 12 Dec 2019 at 23:18
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    Forsberg Customs, 12 Dec 2019 at 23:20
