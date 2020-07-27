  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Your funniest/fondest gaming moments

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by Pete J, 27 Jul 2020 at 11:37.

  1. Pete J

    Pete J Unemployed dole scum

    Joined:
    28 Sep 2009
    Posts:
    5,909
    Likes Received:
    644
    Here's another one of 'those' types of threads. As per title.

    My two favourite moments:
    1. I was playing Gears of War coop with a friend (online PC). I got taken down by a shotgun blast to the face. My friend revived me and as I got up, his character (Dom) uttered the line 'Walk it off, pussay*'.I cracked up for about five minutes, struggling to tell my friend between gasps what had happened.
    2. At the weekend, I was playing Wolfenstein Youngblood with the same friend.I was using the laserkraftwerk on enemies for the first time and was saying 'Look at this! It makes them explode!'. A second later, my friend fires his newly acquired Uberhammer (think BFG) from behind, vaporising about six enemies in front of me. This was followed up by him commenting 'Hmm. I didn't think it was working properly' (the gun needs to charge to fire).
    Over to you...

    *Apparently this word is censored...
     
    Pete J, 27 Jul 2020 at 11:37
    #1
  2. goldstar0011

    goldstar0011 Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    2 Sep 2007
    Posts:
    3,275
    Likes Received:
    213
    Playing Rainbow Sex Vegas 2 local with my best friend whilst drinking heavily (numerous times), you can imagine communication and stratergies go out the window.
    This rolls over onto all COD games these days with some relationship testing experiences
     
    goldstar0011, 27 Jul 2020 at 11:57
    #2
  3. liratheal

    liratheal Sharing is Caring

    Joined:
    20 Nov 2005
    Posts:
    11,620
    Likes Received:
    1,214
    A few friends and I used to play "Juggernaut" on Xbox with two drinking rules;

    - Assassination = Take a shot. We basically used whatever the strongest alcohol we had was, but by the end of our time playing this it was absinthe.
    - Death to the Juggernaut = Chug whatever you're drinking. Mostly this was tinnies of Strongbow or whatever piss-lager we used to drink. Tyskie, for example.

    There were a lot of girlish screams and laughter in that game mode as we got progressively worse at the task of killing the Juggernaut..

    Another friend and I used to play Terrorist Hunt on Rainbow Six Vegas & Vegas 2. That was always a hoot, we got progressively worse every new attempt somehow.

    These days that same friend and I play ArmA, Ghost Recon Wildlands and Mudrunner, with about the same dropoff of effectiveness over time. Usually quite fun, mostly because we're laughing at the spectacularly bad tactics and execution of our own plans. Although the first playing of Mudrunner was seriously exhausting, so much concentration needed..
     
    Last edited: 27 Jul 2020 at 12:30
    liratheal, 27 Jul 2020 at 12:24
    #3
  4. ElThomsono

    ElThomsono Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    18 Mar 2005
    Posts:
    2,972
    Likes Received:
    328
    Playing Team Fortress at school on the LAN, perhaps eight of us in the room, I saw someone approach and wasn't sure if it was our guy playing as a Pyro or an enemy spy:

    "Kieran, is that you?"

    [a small voice, certainly not Kieran's, coming across from the enemy side of the desk]

    "...yes"

    It was an entirely unconvincing ruse :hehe:
     
    ElThomsono, 27 Jul 2020 at 12:34
    #4

Share This Page