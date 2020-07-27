Here's another one of 'those' types of threads. As per title. My two favourite moments: I was playing Gears of War coop with a friend (online PC). I got taken down by a shotgun blast to the face. My friend revived me and as I got up, his character (Dom) uttered the line 'Walk it off, pussay*'.I cracked up for about five minutes, struggling to tell my friend between gasps what had happened. At the weekend, I was playing Wolfenstein Youngblood with the same friend.I was using the laserkraftwerk on enemies for the first time and was saying 'Look at this! It makes them explode!'. A second later, my friend fires his newly acquired Uberhammer (think BFG) from behind, vaporising about six enemies in front of me. This was followed up by him commenting 'Hmm. I didn't think it was working properly' (the gun needs to charge to fire). Over to you... *Apparently this word is censored...