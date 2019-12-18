  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Networks 10GbE sense check/advice needed

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by David, 18 Dec 2019 at 23:33.

  1. David

    David

    7 Apr 2009
    13,480
    2,357
    OK, I'm toying with the idea of upgrading my home network to 10GbE, and I need a sense check. i.e. someone to (constructively) shoot holes in my plan and tell me where I'm going wrong, and maybe what I can do to overcome it.

    Let's not get hung up on why. I need this because of reasons, and that is all that matters.

    There are a few affordable options on the market now which offer GbE and SFP+ ports on an unmanaged switch. This will likely be a incremental upgrade, starting with a 10GbE link between my PC, the switch and my NAS/Server box.

    For the NAS I can buy a cheap SFP NIC and run a DAC cable to the switch.

    The main issue I see is that my PC is ITX, so I'd be looking for a 10Gbe to USB solution - maybe some kind of SFP+ to USB 3.0/USB C converter:

    [​IMG]

    So, what do you think? Do-able?
     
    David, 18 Dec 2019 at 23:33
  2. RedFlames

    RedFlames

    23 Apr 2009
    11,982
    1,588
    IIRC, it's doable with Thunderbolt, because Macs etc... not sure if it's doable with USB...

    EDIT: even then it looks like they're all RJ45/Cat rather than SFP linky

    EDIT: QNAP does 5GBe -> USB [3.0] adaptors, not seeing any 10GBe -> USB 3.1+
     
    RedFlames, 18 Dec 2019 at 23:51
