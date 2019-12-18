OK, I'm toying with the idea of upgrading my home network to 10GbE, and I need a sense check. i.e. someone to (constructively) shoot holes in my plan and tell me where I'm going wrong, and maybe what I can do to overcome it. Let's not get hung up on why. I need this because of reasons, and that is all that matters. There are a few affordable options on the market now which offer GbE and SFP+ ports on an unmanaged switch. This will likely be a incremental upgrade, starting with a 10GbE link between my PC, the switch and my NAS/Server box. For the NAS I can buy a cheap SFP NIC and run a DAC cable to the switch. The main issue I see is that my PC is ITX, so I'd be looking for a 10Gbe to USB solution - maybe some kind of SFP+ to USB 3.0/USB C converter: So, what do you think? Do-able?