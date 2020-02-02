  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

2060 Super vs 2070? Same price, big difference?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by 13thHallow, 2 Feb 2020 at 17:48.

  1. 13thHallow

    13thHallow New Member

    Joined:
    25 Jan 2020
    Posts:
    7
    Likes Received:
    0
    As per my other thread, I'm upgrading from a GTX 970, and having looked into the relatively messy release of the last few AMD cards, I think I'm sticking to the green team.

    I want to buy new, and I have a top budget of £350. This is for 1080p 60 Hz at the moment, and I'm thinking that 1440p ( 60Hz) could be on the cards some time this year....

    I know the 2070 is technically not made any more, and there's a fair few more 2060 Supers to choose from, but is there a great difference in the two models?

    Basically looking around it seems that I could get a ' Cheap' stock 2070 or a 'better' 2060 Super OC?

    Am I right?

    Any input would be great!
     
    13thHallow, 2 Feb 2020 at 17:48
    #1

Share This Page