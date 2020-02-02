2060 Super vs 2070? Same price, big difference?

As per my other thread, I'm upgrading from a GTX 970, and having looked into the relatively messy release of the last few AMD cards, I think I'm sticking to the green team. I want to buy new, and I have a top budget of £350. This is for 1080p 60 Hz at the moment, and I'm thinking that 1440p ( 60Hz) could be on the cards some time this year.... I know the 2070 is technically not made any more, and there's a fair few more 2060 Supers to choose from, but is there a great difference in the two models? Basically looking around it seems that I could get a ' Cheap' stock 2070 or a 'better' 2060 Super OC? Am I right? Any input would be great!