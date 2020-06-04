I'm giving some thought to upgrading to a 2080Ti maybe but from a quick google I can see there is a fair old range so wondered if there are any pitfalls I should keep an eye out for? I'm gonna be watercooling it so if it comes with an EK block or takes on of EK's offerings then that should do me. I was wondering if a move to a 2080Ti is the right move or get another 1080Ti and SLI em. I'm thinking that'll be the cheaper option initially but there is gonna be more heat to deal with, possible compatability with games (now had SLI for years so not sure if much changed. Was twin 980's last time around) and 2080Ti gives RTX which might not hurt.