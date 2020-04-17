  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Mod Update bit-tech Case Modding Update March 2020 in Association with Corsair

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by bit-tech, 17 Apr 2020 at 17:02.

What are your favourite project logs this month?

  1. Tweaked Meshify S2 by TerHorstCustoms

  2. Sputnik by S.Pic

  3. DM-01 Hyper Case by Defyant

  4. Second Scratch Build with No Name by Jean R Built

  5. First Scratch Build by Floris

    Ah the ol' bit-tech switcharoo!

    Congratulations to @C4B12 for winning firs place in last month's full fat Mod of the Month competition, and to @InsolentGnome and @Mod83 for placing second and third respectively!

    Congratulations to this month's nominees: @TerHorstCustoms, @S.PiC, @DÈF¥âÑt¸.·´¯`¤ , @Jean R built and @Floris.

    Click here to see all the photos and logs, and happy voting!

    You will need at least 50 posts on this forum to vote in this poll. This rule was implemented to reduce the number of accounts being opened solely to vote on the projects of friends/family. VOTES POSTED IN THE COMMENTS WILL NOT BE COUNTED.
     
    good luck to all!!!
     
