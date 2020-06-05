  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Steam C&C Remaster

Discussion in 'Gaming' started by samkiller42, 5 Jun 2020 at 21:21.

    I figured i would start a thread for the Remaster of C&C and C&C Red Alert, Launched today on Steam and Origin.





    Having now sunk 2 hours in, I LOVE it, although it does have it's quirks, Vehicles definitely look like their driving on ice, Infantry are still super annoying, and resources are used up within minutes in a RA Skirmish, But i still love it, and that original Westwood logo before TD.

    Not tried online yet, I want to work my way through the campaign, unlocking the bonus features.
    I also saw the Steam Cards unlock, The first i unlocked when i checked was worth £9, Now it's less than 30p, Haha.

    samkiller42, 5 Jun 2020 at 21:21
