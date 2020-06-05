I figured i would start a thread for the Remaster of C&C and C&C Red Alert, Launched today on Steam and Origin. Having now sunk 2 hours in, I LOVE it, although it does have it's quirks, Vehicles definitely look like their driving on ice, Infantry are still super annoying, and resources are used up within minutes in a RA Skirmish, But i still love it, and that original Westwood logo before TD. Not tried online yet, I want to work my way through the campaign, unlocking the bonus features. I also saw the Steam Cards unlock, The first i unlocked when i checked was worth £9, Now it's less than 30p, Haha. Sam