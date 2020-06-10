Hi Everyone, I could use a recommendation for a few case fans. one of my case fans in my pc (temp donated to folding) has developed a death rattle. Since it needs replaced i was going to take the opportunity to pick up a few more fans, probably 6 in total, to replace a couple of old fans in the case that don't sound great either and for a few other PC's I know Noctua are regarded as the best on the market but are they worth the price premium over something slightly cheaper for a case fan? I don't fancy £25 a fan tho they do have £16 option which I assume moves less air or is slightly louder. Ideally if there was something cheaper that was almost as good that would be perfect. Thanks in advance