  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cooling Case Fans

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by javaman, 10 Jun 2020 at 08:20.

  1. javaman

    javaman May irritate Eyes

    Joined:
    10 May 2009
    Posts:
    3,519
    Likes Received:
    82
    Hi Everyone,

    I could use a recommendation for a few case fans.

    one of my case fans in my pc (temp donated to folding) has developed a death rattle. Since it needs replaced i was going to take the opportunity to pick up a few more fans, probably 6 in total, to replace a couple of old fans in the case that don't sound great either and for a few other PC's

    I know Noctua are regarded as the best on the market but are they worth the price premium over something slightly cheaper for a case fan? I don't fancy £25 a fan tho they do have £16 option which I assume moves less air or is slightly louder. Ideally if there was something cheaper that was almost as good that would be perfect.

    Thanks in advance
     
    javaman, 10 Jun 2020 at 08:20
    #1
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,050
    Likes Received:
    447
    Have you flicked through Lenny's thread? He gives some great data and recomendations :)
     
    Bloody_Pete, 10 Jun 2020 at 08:54
    #2
    javaman likes this.
  3. javaman

    javaman May irritate Eyes

    Joined:
    10 May 2009
    Posts:
    3,519
    Likes Received:
    82
    Cheers Bloody_Pete! That opening fan pron shot!
     
    javaman, 10 Jun 2020 at 09:11
    #3
    Bloody_Pete likes this.

Share This Page