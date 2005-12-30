  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Modding Case Gallery - Pimp your mod! *Read rules before posting*

Discussion in 'Modding' started by cpemma, 30 Dec 2005.

Page 1 of 19
  1. cpemma

    cpemma Ecky thump

    Joined:
    27 Nov 2001
    Posts:
    12,328
    Likes Received:
    55
    By popular demand, but READ THE RULES BEFORE POSTING

    • One 'taster' picture only per case, please resize to 600px max wide before posting. Make it a quality one. Add a few brief details.

    • Post should then give link(s) to further pictures (of any size) & more details, maybe a finished Project Log or hosted elsewhere,

    • Must be your own work, and at a 'completed (for now ;))' stage, not 'under construction'. It's a pimping thread after all.

    • NO feedback posts. This is a gallery index, the concentrated artistry of the Bit Community, not a chat show. You can use the Gallery Feedback sticky thread for comments.

    • Any posts not complying, containing dead images, or judged to be below our quality standards will be deleted without warning,

    • Complaining is futile; we are the Borg. We will add your biological and technological distinctiveness to our own. You will be assimilated. If you attempt to intervene, we will destroy you. :dremel:
    Enjoy! :D
     
    Last edited: 22 Oct 2007
    cpemma, 30 Dec 2005
    #1
  2. Pookeyhead

    Pookeyhead It's big, and it's clever.

    Joined:
    30 Jan 2004
    Posts:
    10,840
    Likes Received:
    465
    Last edited: 2 Jan 2006
    Pookeyhead, 30 Dec 2005
    #2
    Tribble likes this.
  3. Gordy

    Gordy Evil Teddy

    Joined:
    17 Apr 2001
    Posts:
    2,532
    Likes Received:
    3
    Project Little Devil
    Description: Based on a shuttle case I've started from scratch on the design to make something much better for cooling while still retaining the shuttleness. My favourite features are the hand made case feet and the dvd writer hidden behind the matrix orbital lcd.
    Picture: (Thumbnail click on the image for larger version)
    [​IMG]
    Project Log: http://www.gordyhand.co.uk/littledevil.htm

    -----------------------------

    Project Mac Cube
    Description: The Apple Mac Cube was stunning at the time , however it was far to expensive so never took off. As a fan of this design I decided to convert one for use as a file server. Whilst still retaining the mac cube looks.
    Picture: (Thumbnail click on the image for larger version)
    [​IMG]
    Project Log: http://www.gordyhand.co.uk/maccube.htm

    -----------------------------

    Project Silicon
    Description: Inspired by Mashies conversion of a Silicon Graphics O2 case I sourced a similiar case for a project of my own. These are very cool little cases but its a tight squeeze to fit a MATX sized motherboard inside. There have been three different versions of this project as I wasn't happy with the first two. After nearly two years in the making its now finished. The specs of the final system is a Pentium IV 2.26ghz cpu, 512mb of Corsair Ram, 160GB Seagate HDD, Sony DVD writer and a Sapphire 9600XT Ultimate.
    Picture: (Thumbnail click on the image for larger version)
    [​IMG]
    Project Log: http://www.gordyhand.co.uk/silicon.htm

    -----------------------------

    Project Focus
    Description: I've always been a massive car fan, and this project combined my love of cars and my love of pcs to create a small htpc computer that is all contain in a 1/10th scale ford focus bodyshell
    Picture: (Thumbnail click on the image for larger version)
    [​IMG]
    Project Log: http://www.gordyhand.co.uk/focus.htm
     
    Last edited: 1 Oct 2006
    Gordy, 2 Jan 2006
    #3
  4. Pederrs

    Pederrs New Member

    Joined:
    17 Jan 2006
    Posts:
    5
    Likes Received:
    0
    The Ice Pearl

    [​IMG]
    Specs:
    ABIT IC7 Bundkort
    Celeron 2,4Ghz @ 3,4Ghz
    Riva TNT2 32Mb
    Netcard
    Onboad sound
    80 GB Seagate
    Chieftec 360 watt PSU
    Ram GeIL 512MB PC 4400
    Pionner Slot-in drev

    Worklog
    www.GoTweak.dk/link1.htm

    The final result:
    www.GoTweak.dk/link2.htm
     
    Pederrs, 19 Jan 2006
    #4
  5. mnpctech

    mnpctech bit-tech sponsor

    Joined:
    21 Apr 2003
    Posts:
    4,244
    Likes Received:
    248
    HARLEY DAVIDSON CASE MOD "HD-1"

    PROJECT WORKLOG LINK

    [​IMG]

    Enermax 450W EG465P-Ve PSU
    DFI 925X-T2 P4 Mobo
    P4 3.2 GHz 800MHz FSB
    Thermalright XP-120 & LGA775 bracket
    SONY CD & DVDRW (airbrushed)
    2GB Corsair DDR2 (4, 512K sticks)
    2, 160 GB Seagate Barracuda HDs (raid)
    Viewsonic VP171b 17" Thinedge LCD
    VGA - ATI|RDN 9600XT 256M 100575L-BK
    ________________________________________________

    CPU STINGRAY

    PROJECT WORKLOG LINK

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 16 Dec 2006
    mnpctech, 1 Feb 2006
    #5
  6. sc4mpi

    sc4mpi Were is that dam tv remote....

    Joined:
    16 Jan 2005
    Posts:
    624
    Likes Received:
    0
    [​IMG]

    Project : Log
    Spec in sig
     
    sc4mpi, 4 Feb 2006
    #6
  7. slipperyskip

    slipperyskip Member

    Joined:
    26 Oct 2003
    Posts:
    1,135
    Likes Received:
    87
    The picoCluster

    It is a totally silent, solid state 3-node cluster housed within a six-inch cube.

    [​IMG]

    You can read more about it here:

    http://slipperyskip.com/page18.html


    The DECOmputer
    _________________________________________________________________

    Polished aluminum, stainless steel and bakelite.

    [​IMG]

    Write-up:

    http://slipperyskip.com/page17.html


    The Unidyne PC
    _________________________________________________________________

    My tribute to a classic microphone design.

    [​IMG]

    Full blown worklog (my first):

    http://www.hardforum.com/showthread.php?t=1030309


    The Decomatic HTPC
    _________________________________________________________________

    Art Deco-inspired Home Theater PC case. Made from white oak, red mahogany and chromed steel.

    [​IMG]

    Additional Info:

    http://slipperyskip.com/page21.html


    The G-metric Nano
    _________________________________________________________________

    Nano-ITX desktop PC made from cherry wood with a geometric inlay made from mahogany, walnut, basswood and cherry.

    [​IMG]

    Additional Info:

    http://slipperyskip.com/page24.html
     
    Last edited: 30 Dec 2007
    slipperyskip, 6 Feb 2006
    #7
  8. Quake And Bake

    Quake And Bake New Member

    Joined:
    16 Feb 2006
    Posts:
    6
    Likes Received:
    0
    Quake And Bake, 16 Feb 2006
    #8
  9. ferrox_666

    ferrox_666 New Member

    Joined:
    8 Apr 2006
    Posts:
    7
    Likes Received:
    0
    hi, new to this form, soo much cool stuff here, anyways my first modded case..

    [​IMG]
     
    ferrox_666, 20 Apr 2006
    #9
  10. Kobalt

    Kobalt New Member

    Joined:
    26 Aug 2003
    Posts:
    640
    Likes Received:
    0
    My setup started with my main rig, but lately i use the other pc's in my network as often , so i guess this whole thing is my setup now.
    Used to use the lower one as a backup, but now i use it as often as my main rig cause i kinda need to be at 2 places at the same time loll. Especially with SKYPE. The other one, herm! the compargh *puke* i use it to go in places i wouldn't go with my main rig loll, i really dont want to have to reload windows and all my programs that often :D
    But this is my baby :p
    [​IMG]

    http://img.photobucket.com/albums/v54/kobalt/setup12.jpg
     
    Last edited by a moderator: 18 Aug 2008
    Kobalt, 25 Apr 2006
    #10
  11. aevitas

    aevitas New Member

    Joined:
    6 Mar 2005
    Posts:
    301
    Likes Received:
    3
    First ever casemod

    [​IMG]

    New project is in its planning stages :thumb:
    And will look allot better then this one :D
     
    aevitas, 25 May 2006
    #11
  12. BobbyMParr

    BobbyMParr GameDemon

    Joined:
    18 Jun 2004
    Posts:
    858
    Likes Received:
    0
    -=HomeMediaPC=-
    Specs:
    P4 3.0 HT 800fsb
    dual 256 ram
    Ati Radeon 9600xt
    8x dvd burner
    2 aoc aluminum fans

    [​IMG]

    My camera sucks sorry
     
    BobbyMParr, 30 May 2006
    #12
  13. Lazlow

    Lazlow I have a dremel.

    Joined:
    8 Aug 2003
    Posts:
    1,464
    Likes Received:
    0
    Project Pink PC

    [​IMG]

    Full project log located here.

    No insane specs (see sig), just a simple Small Form Factor AOpen XCube for my fiancee. This summer I'm putting together a new modified rig for myself...
     
    Lazlow, 2 Jun 2006
    #13
  14. CIP!

    CIP! New Member

    Joined:
    10 Jun 2006
    Posts:
    1
    Likes Received:
    0
    Retro Case Modding

    Xtreem Commodore Logo

    [​IMG]

    If you want to see the whole project please visit my website.

    www.commodore-info.com

    C64 (DTV) CPU @ 1 MHz
     
    Last edited: 7 Feb 2009
    CIP!, 12 Jun 2006
    #14
  15. dubdvd

    dubdvd New Member

    Joined:
    14 Jun 2005
    Posts:
    37
    Likes Received:
    0
    U2 X 2

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    ITs old school now at this stage but i'm working on a complete new mod using the bare case and working up again
     
    dubdvd, 15 Jun 2006
    #15
  16. sladesurfer

    sladesurfer New Member

    Joined:
    14 Jul 2006
    Posts:
    74
    Likes Received:
    0
    Last edited: 16 Jul 2006
    sladesurfer, 14 Jul 2006
    #16
  17. Lazlow

    Lazlow I have a dremel.

    Joined:
    8 Aug 2003
    Posts:
    1,464
    Likes Received:
    0
    Red Nineteen

    [​IMG]

    My second mod, with a full 30+ project log here on bit-tech.

    Specs are in my signature and on log #33.
     
    Last edited: 21 Jul 2006
    Lazlow, 14 Jul 2006
    #17
  18. coorz

    coorz Miffed

    Joined:
    25 Apr 2003
    Posts:
    1,382
    Likes Received:
    2
    Last edited by a moderator: 17 Nov 2006
    coorz, 14 Jul 2006
    #18
  19. Koradhil

    Koradhil New Member

    Joined:
    9 Nov 2004
    Posts:
    406
    Likes Received:
    0
    Koradhil, 17 Jul 2006
    #19
  20. brumster

    brumster New Member

    Joined:
    13 Jun 2002
    Posts:
    60
    Likes Received:
    0
    Project Dubyoo

    [​IMG]

    Antec P160 with a purple LED in each intake & each oval window (custom cut by my mums CNC machinist boyfriend)
    Temporary log here
     
    brumster, 1 Aug 2006
    #20
Page 1 of 19

Share This Page