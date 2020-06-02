Hello Gentlemen, I chose 8 monitors I could get for around £230-250, some brand new, some second hand. What would you guys recommend? I have a 24inch Dell Ultrasharp right now but at 60hz only, so I was looking for an upgrade either 24 or 27inch, where high refresh rate is a must at this point. Do i choose the TN or the VA panel? My budget seems insufficient for a IPS panel at these hz. I Only have a GTX970, but that is the next component to get upgraded in the next 6months or so. So what would you guys suggest. Links are only for a reference. ASUS VG258QR ALIENWARE AW2518HF ASUS ROG STRIX XG27VQ DELL S2719DGF ASUS MG248QR AOC CQ27G2U/BK BenQ Zowie XL2411P Samsung CJG5 27 https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/ASUS-VG2...rentrq:769b6d611720a688a3d56566fff5c6f8|iid:1 https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/ALIENWAR...hash=item1efaa291c5:m:mgv8ikQ2QBUkPVFuNSIqhcw https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/ASUS-ROG...560049?hash=item2d0cefa431:g:SQIAAOSwJlRe1AR3 https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/DELL-S27...254198&hash=item1cd144d43d:g:eDkAAOSwztFeqmyK https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/ASUS-MG2...712197&hash=item594e87ffe6:g:BXsAAOSwdNlehHo4 https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/AOC-CQ27...496643&hash=item54848c011a:g:qWEAAOSw-v5eRW7P https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/BenQ-Zow...516368&hash=item2a97c8101d:g:vosAAOSwcJVd5uEj https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Samsung-...980386&hash=item5472616fd2:g:G6EAAOSwnGldJF1p