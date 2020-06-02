  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Displays Display Choise is OVERWHELMING. Please advise.

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Razgrad, 2 Jun 2020 at 21:34.

  1. Razgrad

    Razgrad Member

    Hello Gentlemen, I chose 8 monitors I could get for around £230-250, some brand new, some second hand. What would you guys recommend? I have a 24inch Dell Ultrasharp right now but at 60hz only, so I was looking for an upgrade either 24 or 27inch, where high refresh rate is a must at this point. Do i choose the TN or the VA panel? My budget seems insufficient for a IPS panel at these hz. I Only have a GTX970, but that is the next component to get upgraded in the next 6months or so. So what would you guys suggest. Links are only for a reference.

    ASUS VG258QR
    ALIENWARE AW2518HF
    ASUS ROG STRIX XG27VQ
    DELL S2719DGF
    ASUS MG248QR
    AOC CQ27G2U/BK
    BenQ Zowie XL2411P
    Samsung CJG5 27

    https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/ASUS-VG2...rentrq:769b6d611720a688a3d56566fff5c6f8|iid:1

    https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/ALIENWAR...hash=item1efaa291c5:m:mgv8ikQ2QBUkPVFuNSIqhcw


    https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/ASUS-ROG...560049?hash=item2d0cefa431:g:SQIAAOSwJlRe1AR3


    https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/DELL-S27...254198&hash=item1cd144d43d:g:eDkAAOSwztFeqmyK


    https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/ASUS-MG2...712197&hash=item594e87ffe6:g:BXsAAOSwdNlehHo4

    https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/AOC-CQ27...496643&hash=item54848c011a:g:qWEAAOSw-v5eRW7P

    https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/BenQ-Zow...516368&hash=item2a97c8101d:g:vosAAOSwcJVd5uEj

    https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Samsung-...980386&hash=item5472616fd2:g:G6EAAOSwnGldJF1p
     
    Razgrad, 2 Jun 2020 at 21:34
  2. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine .

    Jeff Hine, 2 Jun 2020 at 22:03
  3. Razgrad

    Razgrad Member

    Is that better than thje list ive gathered? There are some displays that brand new come to about £390, and I could get for 250, is the IPS panel on the AOC that good , although 5ms response time ?
     
    Razgrad, 2 Jun 2020 at 22:06
