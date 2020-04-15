I did search to see if we had an old Dwarf Fortress thread, but nothing showed up. Dwarf Fortress is heading to Steam and Itch.io with actual graphics and music! No details on when (time is subjective) or how much (around $20 is the estimate) but there is this little video: It's still the Dwarf Fortress we all know and love, but with some bells and whistles like Steam Workshop support. The free version isn't going anywhere, but relying on Patreon for income isn't ideal when you have families so the premium version will be another way to support Tarn and Zach. site | steam | itch.io | discord