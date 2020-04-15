  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Dwarf Fortress [coming to Steam and Itch.io]

Discussion started by Hex, 13 Mar 2019.

  Hex

    Hex Super Moderator

    I did search to see if we had an old Dwarf Fortress thread, but nothing showed up.

    Dwarf Fortress is heading to Steam and Itch.io with actual graphics and music! No details on when (time is subjective) or how much (around $20 is the estimate) but there is this little video:



    It's still the Dwarf Fortress we all know and love, but with some bells and whistles like Steam Workshop support. The free version isn't going anywhere, but relying on Patreon for income isn't ideal when you have families so the premium version will be another way to support Tarn and Zach.

    site | steam | itch.io | discord
     
    Hex, 13 Mar 2019
  N17 dizzi

    N17 dizzi

    If they go to GOG with it I'll definitely be buying. I hope Dwarf Therapist also works, as going through the various screens is hardly intuitive!
     
    N17 dizzi, 13 Mar 2019
  Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree Staff Administrator Super Moderator

    Why GOG over Itch.io?
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 14 Mar 2019
  N17 dizzi

    N17 dizzi

    You have opened my eyes to Itch.io, Gareth. I feel for my wallet in the coming months.
     
    N17 dizzi, 14 Mar 2019
  Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree Staff Administrator Super Moderator

    Itch.io is fantastic, and sorely overlooked (mostly 'cos it's rammed with devs putting quickie 24-hour game jam games on there, but that doesn't mean triple-A devs couldn't use it if they wanted to). Spanks GOG.com for developer freedom: GOG's a 70/30 revenue split, Itch.io starts at 90/10 and if you're feeling miserly you can just choose to take 100 percent yourself and leave Itch.io with nowt - or if you're feeling generous give Itch.io the lot, it's entirely your choice.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 14 Mar 2019
  Hex

    Hex Super Moderator

    It's in my original post! :p: I did wonder why you were waiting for GoG(ot) and not OK with itch.io :hehe:
     
    Hex, 14 Mar 2019
  adrock

    adrock

    fantastic news. I love ringworld for being more accessible, but it's lack of stairs has always crippled it's long term appeal to me.

    Now i can continue to have vampire infestations and suicide spirals in my endless quest for sustainable soap production, but with shinier graphics!
     
    adrock, 18 Mar 2019
  N17 dizzi

    N17 dizzi

    I tend to focus getting steel armor and weapons (after my dorf troops get some pain stick training) then go hunting in the depths! Its been a while, but I remember how much it starts to chug if you open too much of the map up, if performance has been improved it will be (even more) fantastic.
     
    N17 dizzi, 18 Mar 2019
  adrock

    adrock

    i've had a couple of relatively short lived attempts building a proper armed force, but my last game we got big enough to start attracting adventurers from elsewhere so i had a dozen assorted axedwarves (and other lesserweapondwarves) equipped with the finest weapons traders could bring me (because they are ****ing nuts for my quarry bush leaf roasts). Then there was an 'incident' with the guys trying to set up the cascading mists of water over the main stairwell and we had to wait till summer for it to dry out enough for the guys trapped in the upper levels to reach the vast foodvaults of the lower levels.

    good times.
     
    adrock, 18 Mar 2019
  Xlog

    Xlog

    Still, for ultimate fun nothing can beat early warecreature infestation. On my current game had warelizard show up on second year, needless to say, next 8 were spent managing corpses and praying that migration waves were enough to sustain me through tantrum spirals.
    [​IMG]
    14 years in I think I have most things under control (apart from fps). though for some reason there is a mathematician chained in the dungeon, he has been there for at least 8 years and he wont let anyone release him.
     
    Xlog, 19 Mar 2019
    #10
  countstex

    countstex

    Bit of a Necro, but glad to see there are others out there playing this here! Probably been playing some fort or another for a good many years now, can never get enough of the game. The recent guilds additions seem to be something new to play with, and one I'm not 100% sure i full understand yet. Not sure what items work best for boosting them, or if you even can. like the idea of dwarfs teaching each other more though.
     
    countstex, 15 Apr 2020
