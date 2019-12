I won’t be going near this one with a barge poll.



This is what I read



“oh look how well Chris Roberts is doing with Star Citizen. Hang on, he is making the game I want to make but have instead spent my time making Kinectimals, damn, maybe if I just stick the name Elite up, along with a load of text about how cool it would be people will back it, despite my massive goal”



Most people playing games now have never played elite (I’m 27 and it was before my time), so to ask for £1.25m on a nostalgia project without even a working demo is kinda wrong.

Click to expand...