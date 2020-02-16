  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Planning Evolv ITX front and top panel mod

Discussion in 'Modding' started by silk186, 16 Feb 2020 at 22:41.

    My build is in a Phanteks Evolv ITX case. I haven't found a suitable alternative that can house a 280mm radiator and 2x 3.5" HDDs so I'm thinking to mod the front and top panels.

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    Inspiration


    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    I don't have any power tools other than a drill so I'm thinking about the cost of tools and parts. The mods look like they take some time but not necessarily something that is beyond my skill (I hope). I flipped the fans so that they pull from the front and back and push out the top. How much should I be expecting to pay for a suitable dremel?

    @The_Crapman generously offered to help with cutting the panel. I'm thinking if a Dremel isn't too much more than shipping a panel I might be able to do an interesting mod myself without the risk of something getting damaged in shipping.

    What advice does everyone have? What are my options for a nice looking mesh that doesn't cost a ridiculous amount for shipping? What are my options for material and what do I need to be concerned about in terms of structural integrity and mounting the grill? Less work would be prefered, so is it ideal to go with a couple 120mm grills?

    With the radiator mounted off centre should I mod off to the side of the panel or it won't really matter?
     
