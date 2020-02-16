My build is in a Phanteks Evolv ITX case. I haven't found a suitable alternative that can house a 280mm radiator and 2x 3.5" HDDs so I'm thinking to mod the front and top panels. Inspiration I don't have any power tools other than a drill so I'm thinking about the cost of tools and parts. The mods look like they take some time but not necessarily something that is beyond my skill (I hope). I flipped the fans so that they pull from the front and back and push out the top. How much should I be expecting to pay for a suitable dremel? @The_Crapman generously offered to help with cutting the panel. I'm thinking if a Dremel isn't too much more than shipping a panel I might be able to do an interesting mod myself without the risk of something getting damaged in shipping. What advice does everyone have? What are my options for a nice looking mesh that doesn't cost a ridiculous amount for shipping? What are my options for material and what do I need to be concerned about in terms of structural integrity and mounting the grill? Less work would be prefered, so is it ideal to go with a couple 120mm grills? With the radiator mounted off centre should I mod off to the side of the panel or it won't really matter?