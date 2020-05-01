  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Storage Folder vanished

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by David, 1 May 2020 at 00:10.

  David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    Joined:
    7 Apr 2009
    Posts:
    13,863
    Likes Received:
    2,622
    OK, this is a weird one.

    I have a drive with two folders in the root directory. Folder 1 is roughly 1.1TB and Folder 2 is about 500GB.

    Yesterday, Folder 2 vanished. It wasn't deleted or moved to a different location - it just isn't there any more. Now, total used space for that drive is still showing approximately 1.6TB, but the only folder is Folder 1 with 1.1TB showing. So, there is about 500TB of not data on the drive.

    Folder 2 isn't hidden - I checked for hidden files - so the data should still be there. I've tried numerous recovery apps and none of them can find anything, presumably because the files were not actually deleted. Drive health is fine, there's no encryption/permissions on there.

    None of this is important - the data in that folder is backed up and only maybe a couple of files are lost, but can be recreated easily. This isn't about that.

    It's just seriously twisting my frikkin noodle and I want to find out how it happened.

    Any ideas?
     
    David, 1 May 2020 at 00:10
    #1
  Dr. Coin

    Dr. Coin Active Member

    Joined:
    13 Sep 2013
    Posts:
    884
    Likes Received:
    172
    I am assuming that this is a windows system. If so have you tried examining the drive with another OS?

    This probably isn't the case but once a long time ago I accidentally renamed a folder to something windows didn't like, but still let me make the change. Following the name change the folder disappeared, but still reported the disk usage. I had to rename the folder from Linux. I don't recall what it was, but was something silly, might have been having a leading space in the name.
     
    Dr. Coin, 1 May 2020 at 00:57
    #2
  Fingers66

    Fingers66 Kiwi in London

    Joined:
    30 Apr 2010
    Posts:
    8,476
    Likes Received:
    806
    Try what Dr Coin says, I've accidentally renamed a folder to "." and, of course, Windows didn't like it.
     
    Fingers66, 1 May 2020 at 01:20
    #3

