I hope you fine people can give me some pointers. The background: My wife and I live with our disabled son, my wife is his full time carer and all the agencies she is engaged with use our house phone number. I am moving house tomorrow and I have just had a text message from Virgin tor tell me my install has been placed on hold. After speaking to 11 different people, repeating my security answer at least 7 times, I finally managed to find someone who could tell me the issue is with the cable from the cabinet to my new home (I think the issue is that it doesn't exist!). Resolution time is 2-3 months! This is obviously really helpful the day before moving, if they had told me three weeks ago when I first ordered it or the couple of times I have phoned since, I could have arranged something else. The temporary solution (any thoughts you have would be great): 1 - Broadband: I have a "free" sim card from Virgin as part of my new package. That combined with one of these: https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B07S7DMY3H/ should get me up and running on broadband (at 4G speeds at least). 2 - Phone: Any idea if there is a VOIP type phone I could plug in that would work with the above? 3- TV: We have Netflix and Amazon prime, supplementing with a freeview / freesat box is most likely my plan.