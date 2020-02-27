  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Going off grid - not through choice

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by Goatee, 27 Feb 2020 at 15:09.

  Goatee

    Goatee

    I hope you fine people can give me some pointers. The background:

    My wife and I live with our disabled son, my wife is his full time carer and all the agencies she is engaged with use our house phone number.

    I am moving house tomorrow and I have just had a text message from Virgin tor tell me my install has been placed on hold. After speaking to 11 different people, repeating my security answer at least 7 times, I finally managed to find someone who could tell me the issue is with the cable from the cabinet to my new home (I think the issue is that it doesn't exist!). Resolution time is 2-3 months!

    This is obviously really helpful the day before moving, if they had told me three weeks ago when I first ordered it or the couple of times I have phoned since, I could have arranged something else.

    The temporary solution (any thoughts you have would be great):

    1 - Broadband:
    2 - Phone:
    • Any idea if there is a VOIP type phone I could plug in that would work with the above?
    3- TV:
    • We have Netflix and Amazon prime, supplementing with a freeview / freesat box is most likely my plan.
     
    Goatee, 27 Feb 2020 at 15:09
  David

    David

    They can't redirect calls to a mobile number?
     
    David, 27 Feb 2020 at 16:10
  GeorgeK

    GeorgeK

    Do Virgin not offer services down the copper phone line? Are you waiting for them to install one of their fibre optic (is that what they use?) lines?
     
    GeorgeK, 27 Feb 2020 at 16:12
  Gareth Halfacree

    Gareth Halfacree

    Don't think Virgin does FTTH/FTTP yet: for all the old "REAL FIBRE" advertising poking fun at Openreach still using POTS for the last mile Virgin's always been coax to the property.
     
    Gareth Halfacree, 27 Feb 2020 at 16:21
