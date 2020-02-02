I'm always looking at my PC setup thinking, 'what next?' to improve things. Lately, I have upgraded the RAM, graphics card and cooling (All Be Quiet fans) and spent a long time ensuring the cables were as tidy as possible on the rear of the case. I also bought a small PWM fan hub to help with fan control/cable mgmt. I can honestly say that as of later this week when I add the last of the fans to above the PSU shroud, I will be completely happy with my setup. Of course, if I was a lotto winner or had access to more funds, things would change but given my current circumstances, this is about as good as it is going to get. Are you happy with your setup or do you always have 'itches to scratch'?