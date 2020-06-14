  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Modding I did a wind tunnel!

Discussion in 'Modding' started by ModSquid, 14 Jun 2020 at 13:05.

    I sincerely doubt this constitutes a mod, but thought I'd share it regardless. Lockdown has either driven my creativity or madness:

    tunnel4.jpg

    It actually has an additional fan in the middle now, as it wouldn't fit in the slot with the two rads at ninety degrees, so had to add the extra space in order to have them at 180 degrees (pipes from rad wouldn't bend round the other rad enough). Motivation - only had one spare fan mount to fit the two rads in. No idea how it will perform but I'm guessing air just flows...:worried:

    Here's a thing though, since knocking this farcical beast up, I've now got hold of a 2x140mm Corsair cooler I could fit in the roof, lose the rear 120mm and use the 200mm exhaust in the kid's build. Reckon any better? Versus grief involved?
     
    Not sure how mad you're willing to go, but they look the tubes that will fit snuggly in a 10mmID tubing. You could go 120 in front, 120 rear, 280 roof and plumb them all together.

    I did a mod where I plumbed a nb block into an Antec kuhler 620. If you leave a piece of that pipe on the barbs you can fit 13/10 over it, secure it with a hose clamp and you're good to go. You could even probably just pull that tubing off and reattach, but I'd still use a hose clamp to be sure.

    Maybe go CPU block to 280 to rear 120 to gpu1 to gpu 2 to front rad to CPU block.
     
