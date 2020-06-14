I sincerely doubt this constitutes a mod, but thought I'd share it regardless. Lockdown has either driven my creativity or madness: It actually has an additional fan in the middle now, as it wouldn't fit in the slot with the two rads at ninety degrees, so had to add the extra space in order to have them at 180 degrees (pipes from rad wouldn't bend round the other rad enough). Motivation - only had one spare fan mount to fit the two rads in. No idea how it will perform but I'm guessing air just flows... Here's a thing though, since knocking this farcical beast up, I've now got hold of a 2x140mm Corsair cooler I could fit in the roof, lose the rear 120mm and use the 200mm exhaust in the kid's build. Reckon any better? Versus grief involved?