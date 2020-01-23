I have my computer on a shelf behind me with my keyboard and monitor on the dining room table. My wife sits opposite with her laptop and it works fairly well. Dining room chair, on the other hand, are an issue. They are not that well made. This model seems to use wooden dowels and the back it coming off. I will pick up some wood glue to repair it but it isn't going to last. I need something that can support my fat ass and fat back when I lean back. I'm around 100KG. I would prefer something that breaths and can tilt back. Obviously, it needs to fit in my little work areas. I'm not looking to "invest" and I'm happy to go second hand. Any suggestions? From "desk" edge to the shelf I have 70cm. From floor to desk bottom I have 65cm. I had something like this (minus the headrest) when I lived in South China and it was great. I don't need anything that ventilated in London, but it was comfortable.