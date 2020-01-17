Well the time has finally come that my i5-2500k is due an upgrade as it is becoming a bit long in the tooth. I am looking to build a partially new pc as i want to salvage PSU/Storage/GPU and hopefully cooling from my current build. A build that will last me as long as this one (albeit with a few GPU upgrades thrown in) is what i am after. Budget is not the greatest constraint but i also don't want to spend unnecessarily which is why i cannot decide which path to take. I have been toying with an i9-9900k for a while and was convinced that would be the way to go. However since this will be my main OC'd gaming pc and not used for much else as i have an ASUS Zenbook 15 (8th gen i7 GTX 1050) that i use for photo and light video editing. I am currently thinking that the i9 is a bit overkill BUT i still want it to be relevant in 7ish years time. I have been thinking about i7-9700k and Ryzen 5 3600 but if i get the AMD i would need a new cooler whereas with 1151 i could recycle my corsair h110i GT. All three have very different price points but from a mainly gaming and longevity standpoint what is everyone's opinion? I would look to use VR in future as i play lots of sims if that is of any relevance. The build in my sig is largely relevant but with some storage changes and yes GPU will be upgraded but not this gen.