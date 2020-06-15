  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

iPredator Powder Custom-loop-all-in-one

Discussion in 'Modding' started by BHB Mods, 15 Jun 2020 at 23:31.

  BHB Mods

    BHB Mods New Member

    Joined:
    Yesterday
    Posts:
    2
    Likes Received:
    0
    Here's my huge moding project that stretched over 1 year.
    To sum 280 hours ofnwork up... It's a custom-loop bult on the backside of my Acer Predator X34 monitor.

    Specs:
    CPU: Intel i9 10900K at 5200Ghz
    Mobo: MSI MEG Z490I Unify
    GPU: Palit RTX 2080 Ti Pro Gaming OC
    PSU: corsair SF750 Platinum
    RAM: G.Skill Trident Z B-die 4000Mhz cl 14
    Storage: 2xSamsung 960 EVO 500Gb + 256Gb Samsung 850 EVO
    Cables: cablemods Pro
    CPU block: thermaltake pacific W5
    GPU Block: EK Velocity Copper
    Fittings: Bykski
    Rads: EK Coolstream 240mm PE
    Fans: corsair ML120 Pro White
    LED: Asus ROG terminal and strips
    Pump: EK D5 Revo Plexi RGB sleeved
    Res: Phobya 150ml Gun metal
    Chassi: custom made 5mm thick aluminum

    There are build IMG_20200601_004109_234.jpg IMG_20200602_002539_229.jpg IMG_20200602_002539_220.jpg IMG_20200602_002539_219.jpg IMG_20200422_174247_716.jpg IMG_20200422_174247_722.jpg IMG_20200422_174247_725.jpg IMG_20200422_174247_726.jpg IMG_20200422_174247_728.jpg FB_IMG_1587569835737.jpg logs both in Swedish and english at the end.



    English buildlogg: https://builds.gg/bhbmods/the-ipredator-powder-custom-loop-all-in-one-gaming-pc-16861

    Swedish buildlogg: https://m.sweclockers.com/galleri/15143-ipredator-powder-custom-loop-all-in-one-gaming-pc
     
