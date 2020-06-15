Here's my huge moding project that stretched over 1 year. To sum 280 hours ofnwork up... It's a custom-loop bult on the backside of my Acer Predator X34 monitor. Specs: CPU: Intel i9 10900K at 5200Ghz Mobo: MSI MEG Z490I Unify GPU: Palit RTX 2080 Ti Pro Gaming OC PSU: corsair SF750 Platinum RAM: G.Skill Trident Z B-die 4000Mhz cl 14 Storage: 2xSamsung 960 EVO 500Gb + 256Gb Samsung 850 EVO Cables: cablemods Pro CPU block: thermaltake pacific W5 GPU Block: EK Velocity Copper Fittings: Bykski Rads: EK Coolstream 240mm PE Fans: corsair ML120 Pro White LED: Asus ROG terminal and strips Pump: EK D5 Revo Plexi RGB sleeved Res: Phobya 150ml Gun metal Chassi: custom made 5mm thick aluminum There are build logs both in Swedish and english at the end. English buildlogg: https://builds.gg/bhbmods/the-ipredator-powder-custom-loop-all-in-one-gaming-pc-16861 Swedish buildlogg: https://m.sweclockers.com/galleri/15143-ipredator-powder-custom-loop-all-in-one-gaming-pc