My GPU has had trouble with overheating with demanding 3D titles. I moved from the Phanteks Evolv ITX to a Meshify C with more fans and cooling has improved but the GPU can still overheat. I'm waiting for the next-gen release before I upgrade to something newer, cooler and a bit faster for 1440p/4k gaming.The last few days my desktop has been locking up while playing undermine. I know the ambient temperature is high and I don't get much air circulation and I don't have any fans, but is this common?According to CPUID HWMonitor these are the temps while typing this out, I cleared max/min