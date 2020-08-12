  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Cooling Is anyone having trouble with overheating?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by silk186, 12 Aug 2020 at 19:45.

  1. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,794
    Likes Received:
    121
    My GPU has had trouble with overheating with demanding 3D titles. I moved from the Phanteks Evolv ITX to a Meshify C with more fans and cooling has improved but the GPU can still overheat. I'm waiting for the next-gen release before I upgrade to something newer, cooler and a bit faster for 1440p/4k gaming.

    The last few days my desktop has been locking up while playing undermine. I know the ambient temperature is high and I don't get much air circulation and I don't have any fans, but is this common?

    According to CPUID HWMonitor these are the temps while typing this out, I cleared max/min

    upload_2020-8-12_19-45-7.png
     
    silk186, 12 Aug 2020 at 19:45
    #1
  2. Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete Technophile

    Joined:
    11 Aug 2008
    Posts:
    7,303
    Likes Received:
    525
    Thats a 25C delta T at idle, I'd say thats fine. What are the load temps?
     
    Bloody_Pete, 12 Aug 2020 at 20:16
    #2

Share This Page