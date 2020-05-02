My gf & kids has just given me three lego sets and I really don't like them. I mean I REALLY don't like them. The only lego set I've got my eyes on is the UCS Falcon, they know that but it was a bit beyond the price range but still managed to spend £300+. So now I have a D-0 droid, a Yoda with Creep-AF eyes and a terrible out of scale Millennium Falcon. Haven't opened the boxes yet. Really don't want to. D-0 was a pointless character in the movies. Yoda is very ugly model, and the Falcon is just all wrong. This is what I get for buying my son the Stranger Things set, my daughter the Friends Central Perk set and just last week - my gf the Lunar Lander (She's a rocket scientist - it was apt) Damn, I wish they'd have spoken to me and I would have chipped in the rest of the money and got the UCS Falcon. I feel totally crap for wanting to just tell them I don't like them.