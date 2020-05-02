  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Other Is is ever okay to say you don't like a present?

Discussion in 'General' started by Guinevere, 2 May 2020 at 02:28.

  1. Guinevere

    Guinevere Mega Mom

    My gf & kids has just given me three lego sets and I really don't like them. I mean I REALLY don't like them. The only lego set I've got my eyes on is the UCS Falcon, they know that but it was a bit beyond the price range but still managed to spend £300+.

    So now I have a D-0 droid, a Yoda with Creep-AF eyes and a terrible out of scale Millennium Falcon. Haven't opened the boxes yet. Really don't want to.

    D-0 was a pointless character in the movies. Yoda is very ugly model, and the Falcon is just all wrong.

    This is what I get for buying my son the Stranger Things set, my daughter the Friends Central Perk set and just last week - my gf the Lunar Lander (She's a rocket scientist - it was apt)

    Damn, I wish they'd have spoken to me and I would have chipped in the rest of the money and got the UCS Falcon.

    :(

    I feel totally crap for wanting to just tell them I don't like them.
     
    Guinevere, 2 May 2020 at 02:28
  2. KayinBlack

    KayinBlack Currently Rebuilding

    Is it possible to surreptitiously exchange them as they're unopened? Failing that, reselling them may be a nice alternative.

    It's never easy to dispose of gifts that were not purchased with the utmost of care. I find myself doing it more and more often.
     
    KayinBlack, 2 May 2020 at 02:57
  3. Big Elf

    Big Elf Oh no! Not another f----ing elf!

    If it was £20 I'd just suck it up but if they've spent that amount and you don't like it I think you have to tell them. Then there's the option either to get a refund or if that's not possible then to resell even if it's at a loss.

    Edit: I'm sure the hive mind on here can come up with the perfect way to tell them.
     
    Big Elf, 2 May 2020 at 03:03
