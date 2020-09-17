Special thank you to my sponsors ASUS Republic Of Gamers EK WaterBlocks Cablemod ADATA AMD UK Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey Project Background During Lockdown, i got a little bored. Contacted Jack Daniel's UK and asked about a possible partnership on a new build. We spoke a little back and forth, they agree'd to send out some empty bottles, bar matt, glasses and some other merch. I got to work on the design of the case + The Way it will loop. I think the main feature will be the JD bottle, pouring liquid into the tumbler in the center front of the case. When designing the case, i wanted to leave enough space on the rear, to allow for an open back. Showing the loop, cables, and GPU which will be mounted on the back. Once i had the case done, i reached out to my usual partners and showed them the progress and things just took flight from there. Work progress done so far.... First step was visual planning, i use Sketchup for all my designs, while it's not the best or prettiest, it's by far the easiest to use. After i was happy with the initial designs, i grabbed my jigsaw, drill, electric screw driver, tape measure and got to work. Once i had the shape i wanted, i sanded a little, and put down the initial staining i wanted. Once i was happy with that, i took the case apart and out to my laser cutter/Engraver. I done this for both sides. Next i felt it was missing some sort of edge, a frame if you will. So i went to my cutter, played around and after 2 days, finally settled with these black frames. I also wanted this frame on the front, and inside. Things begun to arrive from Jack Daniel's Very early into the project, My bottles, glasses and matt arrived. So... Back to work i went. Yesterday i decided to test run the loop, to make sure everything was working as expected. Was very very pleased with the results. That's everything up to date as of right now. Parts Are in the mail, i can only wait for those. Next stages will be 1. Drilling out holes for the cables (Individual angled holes for each braided cable) 2. Bore holes for the loop 3. Strip down, sand down the case, re-stain using sponge. Will update as and when progress continues. Thank you for reading. Appreciate your time <3 Craig