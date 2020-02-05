Hi, I'm Mosquito, also known as Chris, and I have a problem. I haven't posted a case mod in like 2 years I'm going to be working on an In-Win A1 case, and this is sort of two worklogs in one. First part is a simple mod, to watercool CPU + GPU in a custom loop with only a simple mod (and some GPU size restrictions). After that, I am continuing to mod the case, to see how much I can fit in this little case This video is the first step in that multi-step approach. I put together this video on a simple mod for installing a custom watercooling loop with minimal modifications First thing I did was some disassembly to get to the bottom of the case, and then used an old radiator template thing I had to mark some hole locations And then drilled out those holes. Note, I forgot to tape the case first, so I ended up taping around the locations I marked for the most part, instead of taping and re-marking. Oops All I had to do was drill 8 holes and it allowed me to mount the fans through the bottom of the case to the radiator This no longer uses the holes in the bottom plastic frame for mounting the fans. You also wouldn't want to anymore, since there is about a 3/16" (just under 5mm) gap between the fan and the plastic frame. No complaints here, as it helps get the fans a little further away Next up, a little test install. I'm using a fan/radiator mounting bracket for the pump/res combo It is worth noting, that fwith my setup I had to go with an SFX power supply. If you had a shorter/smaller/different reservoir arrangement, then you may be able to use the ATX power supply that comes with the case Next up I did some fiddling with the loop order and tubing runs, and installed my PSU I threw the PSU cover over it after installing everything (taped in place for now, which is why it's partially crooked in this picture) Overall, this was a pretty nice compact little build. I'm sure there are people crying out "WITH THAT SMALL OF A GPU YOU COULD HAVE USED A SMALLER CASE", which is true, however, I've also got a 240mm+120mm full custom loop in it I ran this system for a while, actually used it at an Age of Empires II LAN (An old college group still gets together once or twice a year to play the original version, not the HD or Definitive Editions released on Steam), and as my shop computer for a while. Temps were pretty good, and the passively cooled PSU never gave me any trouble. Under typical browsing/music/video streaming duties the CPU would generally sit around 33-35c and the GPU around 31-32c. Doing some bench marks or stress-tests would obviously push things a little further. While running Furmark and CPUZ's stress tests simultaneously, I was seeing the CPU around 68-72c and GPU at around 56-60c. Overall I was quite pleased with this setup, but... it's a little too pedestrian for me, so in the updates to come, I will be taking things a little further, possibly into the realm of pointless ridiculousness, if I can Thanks for checking this one out