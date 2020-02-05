  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Jam Packed - InWin A1 Mod

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Mosquito, 5 Feb 2020

  Mosquito

    Mosquito Active Member

    Joined:
    24 Mar 2011
    Posts:
    935
    Likes Received:
    30
    Hi,

    I'm Mosquito, also known as Chris, and I have a problem. I haven't posted a case mod in like 2 years

    I'm going to be working on an In-Win A1 case, and this is sort of two worklogs in one. First part is a simple mod, to watercool CPU + GPU in a custom loop with only a simple mod (and some GPU size restrictions).

    After that, I am continuing to mod the case, to see how much I can fit in this little case :)

    This video is the first step in that multi-step approach.

    I put together this video on a simple mod for installing a custom watercooling loop with minimal modifications




    First thing I did was some disassembly to get to the bottom of the case, and then used an old radiator template thing I had to mark some hole locations
    [​IMG]


    And then drilled out those holes. Note, I forgot to tape the case first, so I ended up taping around the locations I marked for the most part, instead of taping and re-marking. Oops
    [​IMG]


    All I had to do was drill 8 holes and it allowed me to mount the fans through the bottom of the case to the radiator

    [​IMG]


    This no longer uses the holes in the bottom plastic frame for mounting the fans. You also wouldn't want to anymore, since there is about a 3/16" (just under 5mm) gap between the fan and the plastic frame. No complaints here, as it helps get the fans a little further away

    [​IMG]


    Next up, a little test install. I'm using a fan/radiator mounting bracket for the pump/res combo

    [​IMG]


    It is worth noting, that fwith my setup I had to go with an SFX power supply. If you had a shorter/smaller/different reservoir arrangement, then you may be able to use the ATX power supply that comes with the case

    [​IMG]


    Next up I did some fiddling with the loop order and tubing runs, and installed my PSU

    [​IMG]


    I threw the PSU cover over it after installing everything (taped in place for now, which is why it's partially crooked in this picture)

    [​IMG]


    Overall, this was a pretty nice compact little build. I'm sure there are people crying out "WITH THAT SMALL OF A GPU YOU COULD HAVE USED A SMALLER CASE", which is true, however, I've also got a 240mm+120mm full custom loop in it :)

    [​IMG]


    I ran this system for a while, actually used it at an Age of Empires II LAN (An old college group still gets together once or twice a year to play the original version, not the HD or Definitive Editions released on Steam), and as my shop computer for a while.

    Temps were pretty good, and the passively cooled PSU never gave me any trouble. Under typical browsing/music/video streaming duties the CPU would generally sit around 33-35c and the GPU around 31-32c. Doing some bench marks or stress-tests would obviously push things a little further. While running Furmark and CPUZ's stress tests simultaneously, I was seeing the CPU around 68-72c and GPU at around 56-60c.

    Overall I was quite pleased with this setup, but... it's a little too pedestrian for me, so in the updates to come, I will be taking things a little further, possibly into the realm of pointless ridiculousness, if I can :)


    Thanks for checking this one out
     
    Last edited: 6 Feb 2020
    Mosquito, 5 Feb 2020
    #1
