Light Blade by Defyant *I finally decided to give this project a proper name.. Recently i did a workshop make over added in some new work tops some RGB sickness a few new toys and a splash of white paint. The last thing i added was some sexy white DIY speakers i made a while back and a triple monitor setup to amuse while i spend long sessions modding head and tail lights. One thing that was really playing with my modder's OCD was the computers framing the ends of the monitors. I wanted something that stands out more.. So totally inspired my Gnomes amazing Deep blue (formerly G-Frame) mod i decided to do a quickee and mod some thing i could repeat easy enough for the other side in time. Hoping this won't drag on like disco and be done in a few Sundays. ( not ! ) Like all Defyant mods of late this one starts with a pile of scrap white plex! Then it's time to start making a mess in my new office and cut 7 equal size panels. The design is pretty randomly chosen cause it fits in the spot and i always want to do a D shaped PC mod. Decided to add a little more shape to keep it interesting. And then just because this is a sickness make 6 more of em! All that work just to throw away the middle..... Profiling is a simple job of making your template and then using that to make copies. The ruff cut has straight edges double sided to the clean cut lines. Process is repeated 6 more times but using the first as the template, Last but not least is to profile the outer as well. This gives me 7 pretty exact copies. Next is to cut up what will be the case... simple 4 wall box. I was going to use the same white plex but decided to try some frosted to get a bit of contrast. And just a qik mock up to show where this is all going. I may add an extra outer blade or 2 yet... looks a bit "chunky" with just the six. Plenty of room for 140mm fans too Cheers mtc.