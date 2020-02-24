I have tried a number of Chinese mechanical keyboards including a KeyCool hero 87, AJAZZ AK33S and Royal Kludge RK61. After using an RK61 for a few years I have grown to love the 60% layout which was previously a necessity due to limited workspace. I have decided to upgrade to a more premium keyboard partly because of noise and partly because my Ctrl key only works when it wants to. I thought I had found the perfect replacement with the Ducky Mecha Mini, a 60% board with Cherry switches, full aluminium casing, PBT double-shot seamless keycaps, USB Type-C detachable cable, RGB lighting and a reasonable price point (£125). The board looks perfect … except it lacks arrow keys. I can wait for a Mecha 65% it has wasted space and unnecessary home keys. Does the perfect 60% mechanical keyboard exist for me, is one expected to come out later this year, or due I need to compromise? Alternatively, I can build one or buy a kit but I don't even know where to start. Basically, something like a Mecha SF with aluminium - 60-65% with arrow keys, cherry brown or better switches, USB-C, LED RGB (because why not), A solid case with aluminium backplate, good stabilisers, solderless because I don't have the equipment and don't want to learn on a keyboard, no Bluetooth, Doubleshot caps. Basically, something solid, reliable and quiet to type on. I have no idea if this would work out cheaper or cost a lot more. My current board is the bottom one, a 60% with arrow keys. Ducky Mecha Mini 60% - perfect if it had arrow keys