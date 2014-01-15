  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Scratch Build – In Progress Loramentum - Fan Upgrade! - Update 27th January 2017

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Maki role, 15 Jan 2014.

  Maki role

    Maki role

    Hello everybody! I felt it was about time to share with you what I've been planning out for the last few months now, hopefully it will be a fun ride!

    [​IMG]

    First up, a BIG thank you to Intel, who are providing the CPU for this project, an i7 4770k! The NUC competition was a lot of fun, thank you to everybody who voted for Vesper and thus allowed this project to take place at this time! :thumb:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Brief:

    Loramentum is going to be a wall-mounted PC. The watercooling is going to be placed mostly inside the frame itself, rather than going around it. The idea is that the rig will also be relatively easy to transport in a flight case that I will also be making. Obviously it's probably easier to just use an EVGA Hadron or something instead, but this seemed more fun.

    Specs:

    The specs are roughly as follows:

    CPU: i7 4770k
    Mobo: Asus Z87 Pro-I
    RAM: 16GB Corsair Dominator Platinum 1866MHz
    GPU: Asus R9 290
    PSU: Corsair RM650
    SSD: Samsung Evo or something (haven't decided, put an Evo in the renders)

    Pictures

    Given how this build does require a fair bit of CAD for the main structure (I know, not everybody's personal preference) I decided that it would be a cool idea to render the whole build. This is actually a really handy process as I can experiment around with colour schemes etc. without ruining components/wasting time and money. It just adds a lot of flexibility to the build. These renders are by no means final btw, I haven't modeled the mobo IO or PSU covers for instance, still deciding on what to do with those. These were all rendered at 4k, so click the images for the full size versions.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    In order to stick with the black and gold colour scheme, I'm going to be gold plating several of the metal components in the build, in particular the RAM heatspreaders and the GPU block plate.

    Here are the parts so far:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    I know you've all seen it before, but damn I love the look of these sticks. Very different in person to how they appear in the promotional art though, the bars have much more texture to them, which is no bad thing.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Dat box...

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    Sockets make for some cool macro shots.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    And just for a laugh, this is where I'm keeping the components for now... Yeah I know, I don't think I've ever seen an emptier Phantom before.

    [​IMG]

    And the award for the loudest stock component ever goes to the 290. I knew the stock cooler was pretty loud, but I was truly taken aback just by how much, it's insane.

    [​IMG]

    Stay tuned, I'll hopefully be updating with a bit more content tomorrow!
     
    Last edited: 12 Apr 2014
    Maki role, 15 Jan 2014
  Falqoon

    Falqoon

    This is just AWESOME! I'm very looking forward this! :jawdrop:
     
    Falqoon, 15 Jan 2014
  Zsolt Guriga

    Zsolt Guriga

    I like how you setup the watercooling,its really looking great:thumb:
     
    Zsolt Guriga, 15 Jan 2014
  TheMadDutchDude

    TheMadDutchDude

    Very, very interesting! I can't wait to see this come together. It looks like it'll be a lot of fun! :D

    Any plans to lap or delid the CPU?
     
    TheMadDutchDude, 15 Jan 2014
  Asouter

    Asouter

    Cool another project: subbed
     
    Asouter, 15 Jan 2014
  craig - toyoracer

    craig - toyoracer

    Nice clean layout and the colour combo is very rich. :thumb:
     
    craig - toyoracer, 16 Jan 2014
  Noob?

    Noob?

    Me get the popcorn!
     
    Noob?, 16 Jan 2014
  Maki role

    Maki role

    Hehe thanks, I'll try hard not to disappoint :)

    The watercooling layout was somewhat of a challenge to figure out, I wanted to make everything as visible as possible whilst keeping it very clean. Turns out this was harder than I anticipated when you've not really got anywhere to hide things. Just hoping that the reality matches the concept now.

    I've been toying with the idea of de-lidding, given how extreme the temperature differences have been for some. I'll check out how well the chip overclocks first to see if it's worth it.

    Thanks man, I loved mini-moto, was shocked when I saw it didn't make Moty. It was probably the only "non computer form factor" (as in like USS Eurisko or SSR-X) build that I've ever really liked as you maintained the original use alongside adding the computer, which was awesome!

    Thanks :D

    Omnomnom
     
    Maki role, 16 Jan 2014
  Hukkel

    Hukkel

    The render and idea looks great. Good luck!

    DAT BOX MAN, looks like the mailmans dog chewed on it O.0
     
    Hukkel, 16 Jan 2014
  Asouter

    Asouter

    Not to worry moty would have been nice but it's not the end of the world (nearly but not quite)

    Your renders are really good, what package are you using ? and was the model made from a library of pre existing models ?
     
    Asouter, 16 Jan 2014
  Maki role

    Maki role

    Yeah I have no idea what Fedex/Intel did to it, but the CPU works fine at least so I'm not really bothered by it. Made for a funny photo, mind :D

    Cheers, for the renders I'm using Blender's Cycles render. It's a really capable renderer, plus it's bloody quick when using CUDA, it also scales nicely across multiple GPUs unlike some other packages. Not bad for being completely free and open source eh? The models themselves I made from scratch mostly in Autodesk Inventor, with some of the details finished in Blender. I've actually put many of the models up for sharing in the sketchup models sticky in the Modding forum, so if you'd like to have a play with them, head on that way.

    I modeled them from the real components themselves and should be accurate to within 0.5mm or so.
     
    Maki role, 16 Jan 2014
  Asouter

    Asouter

    Thanks Maki, That's where I'm headed ... it's brilliant to have access to your models :)
     
    Asouter, 17 Jan 2014
  Maki role

    Maki role

    Anytime, I'm always happy to share my models (unless it's for somebody else and they request not to that is).

    I have a semi-update for you today.

    First up is news on the machining. It's being handled by our own dear user Phame, I've had word that it's going to be machined within the next couple of days, so hopefully there'll be some actual progress shots from that end soon!

    For now though, I have some more renders of another important part of the project, the flight case. Currently the internal design is pretty standard, but I'm thinking of changing it up a little so that it can be used as a makeshift case for events like LAN parties. That way it can still be used like a normal PC despite being designed to be wall mounted.

    Now I do have a pressing question here, do I go for carbon side panels or aluminium?

    I'm edging towards the aluminium, but I'm not 100% sure on the supplier for that and I know that the carbon looks very good in person too. Here are some concept renders of both:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: 29 Jan 2014
    Maki role, 21 Jan 2014
  Phame

    Phame

    Holy moly man! That is of the best rendering I have seen in a long time!
    Great work dude, look forward to watching this and helping!

    :clap:
     
    Phame, 21 Jan 2014
  Hukkel

    Hukkel

    Anything machined by Phame = awesomeness

    /end off
     
    Hukkel, 21 Jan 2014
  Maki role

    Maki role

    Cheers man! Really looking forward to seeing how the part turns out now, if it's anything like the other stuff you've done it should be a real cracker.

    Getting a little giddy about the prospect myself actually. I've had this bit planned since mid-November last year, so to see it on it's way finally is a great relief. Now let's just hope I got my measurements right :worried:
     
    Maki role, 21 Jan 2014
  Telefonskaft

    Telefonskaft

    Damn this looks promising!

    I'd go with the carbon ones, nice contrast and it matches the interior too!
     
    Telefonskaft, 22 Jan 2014
  aggression

    aggression

    subbed
     
    aggression, 22 Jan 2014
  Maki role

    Maki role

    Carbon seems to have been the overwhelming winner based on feedback from various forums. I'm actually quite happy with that as it's marginally less work on my end.

    Sneak Peak:

    Phame supplied me with a couple pictures of the main structure being milled. It's supposed to be finished tomorrow, so expect a couple more updates in the following days. Until then, enjoy :D

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Maki role, 29 Jan 2014
  Nexxo

    Nexxo

    LOL I really like that. Portable computing deconstructed. :lol:

    If you flip the computer 180 degrees, the GPU and mobo ports can stick out the back of the case. Also make sure the radiator can breathe!
     
    Nexxo, 29 Jan 2014
