Hello everybody! I felt it was about time to share with you what I've been planning out for the last few months now, hopefully it will be a fun ride! First up, a BIG thank you to Intel, who are providing the CPU for this project, an i7 4770k! The NUC competition was a lot of fun, thank you to everybody who voted for Vesper and thus allowed this project to take place at this time! Brief: Loramentum is going to be a wall-mounted PC. The watercooling is going to be placed mostly inside the frame itself, rather than going around it. The idea is that the rig will also be relatively easy to transport in a flight case that I will also be making. Obviously it's probably easier to just use an EVGA Hadron or something instead, but this seemed more fun. Specs: The specs are roughly as follows: CPU: i7 4770k Mobo: Asus Z87 Pro-I RAM: 16GB Corsair Dominator Platinum 1866MHz GPU: Asus R9 290 PSU: Corsair RM650 SSD: Samsung Evo or something (haven't decided, put an Evo in the renders) Pictures Given how this build does require a fair bit of CAD for the main structure (I know, not everybody's personal preference) I decided that it would be a cool idea to render the whole build. This is actually a really handy process as I can experiment around with colour schemes etc. without ruining components/wasting time and money. It just adds a lot of flexibility to the build. These renders are by no means final btw, I haven't modeled the mobo IO or PSU covers for instance, still deciding on what to do with those. These were all rendered at 4k, so click the images for the full size versions. In order to stick with the black and gold colour scheme, I'm going to be gold plating several of the metal components in the build, in particular the RAM heatspreaders and the GPU block plate. Here are the parts so far: I know you've all seen it before, but damn I love the look of these sticks. Very different in person to how they appear in the promotional art though, the bars have much more texture to them, which is no bad thing. Dat box... Sockets make for some cool macro shots. And just for a laugh, this is where I'm keeping the components for now... Yeah I know, I don't think I've ever seen an emptier Phantom before. And the award for the loudest stock component ever goes to the 290. I knew the stock cooler was pretty loud, but I was truly taken aback just by how much, it's insane. Stay tuned, I'll hopefully be updating with a bit more content tomorrow!