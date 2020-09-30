  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Discussion in 'General' started by The_Crapman, 30 Sep 2020

  The_Crapman

    The_Crapman Don't phone it's just for fun.

    5 Dec 2011
    5,330
    1,881
    I need a microphone to improve the sound quality when recording video on my phone (pixel 4). After shooting some more footage for a final competition video, the picture quality is great (especially when shot in 4k) but the sound is what you'd expect when having to project your voice 6ft to a microphone meant for picking up sound 6mm away.

    Given the poor acoustics of the rooms I'd be filming in it's probably better to have a lapel mic. I had found this usb-c lavalier mic on Amazon. If anyone has any suggestions of one's they've used that's be much appreciated.
     
