MizuCool - Great eBay store

Been doing a build for my brother the last couple of weeks, when giving the loop a clean before final assembly I realised I hadn't planned a drain for the loop so I needed a to get a drain valve and a few other fittings to fix one on the runs. As we'd got all of the right angle fittings from Watercool with the blocks and res, they were Barrow. I'd not used them before but I was really impressed with the quality and water to get more to match the rest of the loop. No idea where to get them I took to eBay and found MizuCool. They had every fitting imaginable and then some, including a nifty extending fitting that solved a big headache. Dropped them a message asking if they could be posted asap, got a reply later to say they'd posted all but the drain valve as they'd gone missing, but should have 20 of them so would hunt them down and send it asap. The very next morning I had another message to say they'd been located and one was in the post. I really appreciated the honesty and the effort to actually find them, rather than just canceling that order without a word from them (which I've had happen before). The customer service was excellent. The parts themselves are really nice and I'll definitely be using them for any future builds. I'd recommend anyone looking for fittings and other watercooling/modding/pc bits to give them a go.