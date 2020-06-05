  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Mod of the Month May 2020 in Association with Corsair

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 5 Jun 2020 at 17:47.

?

Which are your favourite projects this month?

This poll will close on 26 Jun 2020 at 17:42.

  1. Project Sputnik by S.PiC

    1 vote(s)
    100.0%

  2. Scratch B@ck Canardwc

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%

  3. Firewater by samarlian

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%

  4. Pastel DX by Mod83

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%

  5. Tweaked ERA ITX TerHorstCustoms

    0 vote(s)
    0.0%
Multiple votes are allowed.
  1. bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    2,926
    Likes Received:
    74
    Which project do you think deserves the big prize this month?

    Congratulations to @pccustom for winning first place in last month's competition!

    And congrats to the nominations this month: @S.PiC, @Canardwc, @samarlian, @Mod83 and @TerHorstCustoms.

    Click here to see all the photos and logs, and happy voting!

    You will need at least 50 posts on this forum to vote in this poll. This rule was implemented to reduce the number of accounts being opened solely to vote on the projects of friends/family. VOTES POSTED IN THE COMMENTS WILL NOT BE COUNTED.
     
    bit-tech, 5 Jun 2020 at 17:47
    #1
Tags: Add Tags

Share This Page