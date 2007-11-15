Wow, what fantastic job you've done there, I'm really impressed with the artwork and as for the lighting!



The only thing I would say is that if you're going to put this much effort into the artwork and electronics then you should have used a hardwood for the door and not chipboard. The better quality wood gives you a stable base which doesn't get affected by temperature and humidity in the same way that it does with chipboard. Plus, as the name suggests, chipboard is made from little bits of wood so when you cut it you don't get a perfectly smooth edge as the chips break off in a random fashion. Hardwood will give a very smooth finish which can be stained or varnished to give a good finish.



However, don't let me detract from the fantastic job you've done here, its just wonderful.

