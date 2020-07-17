  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Displays Monitors with the least backlight bleed/glow

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by boiled_elephant, 17 Jul 2020 at 17:19.

  1. boiled_elephant

    boiled_elephant Whitelist Bit-Tech in your adblock!

    Joined:
    14 Jul 2004
    Posts:
    6,142
    Likes Received:
    556
    Pretty simple really. Can anyone recommend 24"-32" gaming screens with the lowest amounts of backlight bleed and/or IPS glow?

    Bought an Iiyama X2783HSU, which is a £140 AMVA+ panel. Can't expect miracles for that price, but wow, the bleed/glow is horrendous. So my budget is much higher now, I figure I'm going to have to spend about £400. It's worth it if it's better in this one crucial regard - loads of the games I play are very dark (Elite Dangerous, Alien: Isolation, etc.) and a cheap panel with glowy dark areas just ruins them.

    Problem is, reviews seldom mention glow/bleed, and if they do, they use irritatingly vague relativistic judgements like "backlight bleed not bad for this price range" or "IPS glow isn't the worst we've seen".

    Beyond the bleed/glow, my requirements are pretty lax. 120Hz+ is nice to have. IPS/VA is nice to have. QHD is nice to have. But I'd throw them all under the bus for decent dark performance.
     
    boiled_elephant, 17 Jul 2020 at 17:19
    #1

Share This Page