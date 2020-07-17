Pretty simple really. Can anyone recommend 24"-32" gaming screens with the lowest amounts of backlight bleed and/or IPS glow? Bought an Iiyama X2783HSU, which is a £140 AMVA+ panel. Can't expect miracles for that price, but wow, the bleed/glow is horrendous. So my budget is much higher now, I figure I'm going to have to spend about £400. It's worth it if it's better in this one crucial regard - loads of the games I play are very dark (Elite Dangerous, Alien: Isolation, etc.) and a cheap panel with glowy dark areas just ruins them. Problem is, reviews seldom mention glow/bleed, and if they do, they use irritatingly vague relativistic judgements like "backlight bleed not bad for this price range" or "IPS glow isn't the worst we've seen". Beyond the bleed/glow, my requirements are pretty lax. 120Hz+ is nice to have. IPS/VA is nice to have. QHD is nice to have. But I'd throw them all under the bus for decent dark performance.