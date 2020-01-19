Hi all, Right click has started doubling/multi clicking on my Zowie EC1 Evo, am going to try and see if I can take it apart and if giving things a bit of a clean etc will be enough, but thought I'd get some recommendations for a potential replacement. Haven't paid any attention to the peripheral market for a couple of years so not really sure what the good options are. I like my Zowie, being slightly larger than an average mouse I think, just a couple of side buttons (one would probably be fine actually, don't do much online gaming anymore but when I do I like the side button for push to talk), other than that not too fussed, with regards to branding, colour etc. Suggestions?