Discussion in 'Hardware' started by GeorgeStorm, 19 Jan 2020 at 18:26.

  GeorgeStorm

    GeorgeStorm Aggressive PC Builder

    Joined:
    16 Dec 2008
    Posts:
    6,214
    Likes Received:
    288
    Hi all,
    Right click has started doubling/multi clicking on my Zowie EC1 Evo, am going to try and see if I can take it apart and if giving things a bit of a clean etc will be enough, but thought I'd get some recommendations for a potential replacement.

    Haven't paid any attention to the peripheral market for a couple of years so not really sure what the good options are.
    I like my Zowie, being slightly larger than an average mouse I think, just a couple of side buttons (one would probably be fine actually, don't do much online gaming anymore but when I do I like the side button for push to talk), other than that not too fussed, with regards to branding, colour etc.

    Suggestions?
     
    GeorgeStorm, 19 Jan 2020 at 18:26
