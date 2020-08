Hi Tim,this time monitor is from professional ones. And I still thinking that paragraphs' - "Objective Image Quality Analysis" header just do not deserve word - "Objective". Human eyes subjective, hardware not (DeltaE measurments pre after calibration). I missing these things. I just can't go with this review to my boss and take responsibility for my companys' spent money. Maybe my thoughts wasnt right around £ 150 value thing (ViewSonic VX1940w review).. But in this case..........I'm personally using MultiSync® LCD2090UXi and X-Rites' "Eye One Proof" bundle for DTP color management things at my work, and this review can't argue me to upgrade. I need more detailed things...cheers