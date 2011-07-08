  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

LOL *NSFW* *The new Demote thread*

Discussion in 'General' started by adam_bagpuss, 8 Jul 2011.

  1. adam_bagpuss

    adam_bagpuss Have you tried turning it off/on ?

    anyone remember that demote type poster where a stick man guy meets a girl then another her boyfriend turns up and he goes into a day dream about moby dick then it goes back to reality and hes actually stabbing the girls boyfriend in the face with a harpoon ?

    can someone post me a link LOL

    its my fav one

    Message from yodasarmpit.

    The demote thread, this one, is a place to post funny images.


    So long as there are no posts of gratuitous nudity or of an offensive nature, and no arguments this thread can remain open.

    Full forum rules still apply to this thread (no pornographic images, no racism, no posts promoting hatred).

    As with all forms of comedy, different people have differing views of what is/is not funny. If you find this type of humour uncomfortable I suggest this thread be best left alone.

    ps, make me laugh.
    pps, try to be original and avoid reposts

    yodasarmpit
     
    adam_bagpuss, 8 Jul 2011
  2. kenco_uk

    kenco_uk I unsuccessfully then tried again

    kenco_uk, 8 Jul 2011
  3. Steve @ CCL

    Steve @ CCL CCL Tech. Support

    Hrmm not familiar with that one but it could be one of the following that I'm about to post:

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    Yey new demote thread!!
     
    Steve @ CCL, 8 Jul 2011
  4. Psycho

    Psycho Average

    [​IMG]
     
    Psycho, 8 Jul 2011
  5. Yorkie

    Yorkie Active Member

    [​IMG]
     
    Yorkie, 8 Jul 2011
  6. Steve @ CCL

    Steve @ CCL CCL Tech. Support

    Lawl

    Could it be one of these?

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    If it's not one of these let me know and we'll just have to keep guessing mate..
     
    Steve @ CCL, 8 Jul 2011
  7. Zinfandel

    Zinfandel Well-Known Member

    I wonder how long this will last... Everyone look natural.
     
    Zinfandel, 8 Jul 2011
  8. Psycho

    Psycho Average

    Kenco_uk already got it I believe.
     
    Psycho, 8 Jul 2011
  9. Steve @ CCL

    Steve @ CCL CCL Tech. Support

    Hrmmmm... Nope.. don't think he did.. *makes serious face*... :nono:
     
    Steve @ CCL, 8 Jul 2011
  10. EvilMerc

    EvilMerc Well-Known Member

    EvilMerc, 8 Jul 2011
  11. talladega

    talladega I'm Squidward

    [​IMG]
     
    talladega, 8 Jul 2011
  12. Psycho

    Psycho Average

    [​IMG]
     
    Psycho, 8 Jul 2011
  13. Yorkie

    Yorkie Active Member

    [​IMG]
     
    Yorkie, 8 Jul 2011
  14. BRAWL

    BRAWL Well-Known Member

    Bindi didn't even start this one...
     
    BRAWL, 8 Jul 2011
  15. Smilodon

    Smilodon The Antagonist

    Unwise, gentlemen. Unwise!


    *hops through the doors*
     
    Smilodon, 8 Jul 2011
  16. yodasarmpit

    yodasarmpit No longer the other Brett.

    Keep them coming guys.
     
    yodasarmpit, 8 Jul 2011
  17. docodine

    docodine killed a guy once

    Is this mod approval? :eek:
     
    docodine, 8 Jul 2011
  18. Yorkie

    Yorkie Active Member

    [​IMG]
     
    Yorkie, 8 Jul 2011
  19. yodasarmpit

    yodasarmpit No longer the other Brett.

    So long as there are no posts of gratuitous nudity or of an offensive nature, and no arguments.

    Full forum rules still apply to this thread.

    ps, make me laugh.

    pps, try to be original and avoid reposts
     
    yodasarmpit, 8 Jul 2011
  20. wuyanxu

    wuyanxu still wants Homeworld 3

    better stick a NSFW tag on there while we are at it.

    keep 'em coming :)
     
    wuyanxu, 8 Jul 2011
