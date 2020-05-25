  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Overclocking Overclocking I5 6400T

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by CrapBag, 25 May 2020 at 19:16.

  1. CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    From I just read quickly I don't think it can be done on an Asus Prime B250M-A but thought I'd ask anyway

    I did a cheap upgrade for my daughter with a free motherboard and a 6400T with 16gb of ram as my daughters old AMD 1045t wasn't cutting it anymore.

    She is really struggling to play wow on it and GTA V crashes regularly which is annoying as it takes her an age to load.

    She has my old Samsung 830 Evo 500gb drive and win 10.

    Can she overclock at all or do I need to be looking for a 6/7700 cpu which she really cant afford after being furloughed for nine weeks like so many others.
     
    CrapBag, 25 May 2020 at 19:16
  2. David

    David Take my advice — I’m not using it.

    On non-K chips, you're limited to tweaking the BCLK (or whatever it's called now), assuming your board's BIOS has the option.
     
    David, 25 May 2020 at 19:27
  3. CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Yeh I have a 2600 non k and managed to overclock that to 4ghz which I was surprised at, I have the K version as well now which happily runs at 4.2ghz all day long.
     
    CrapBag, 25 May 2020 at 19:32
