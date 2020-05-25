From I just read quickly I don't think it can be done on an Asus Prime B250M-A but thought I'd ask anyway I did a cheap upgrade for my daughter with a free motherboard and a 6400T with 16gb of ram as my daughters old AMD 1045t wasn't cutting it anymore. She is really struggling to play wow on it and GTA V crashes regularly which is annoying as it takes her an age to load. She has my old Samsung 830 Evo 500gb drive and win 10. Can she overclock at all or do I need to be looking for a 6/7700 cpu which she really cant afford after being furloughed for nine weeks like so many others.