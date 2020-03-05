  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Graphics Overclocking in SLI

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by ModSquid, 5 Mar 2020 at 08:55.

  ModSquid

    ModSquid Member

    Joined:
    16 Apr 2011
    Posts:
    511
    Likes Received:
    14
    Here's a quick one - I'm assuming both GPUs in an SLI config need to be running at the same clock settings when overclocked, but in my case, this appears to be at much lower settings than either is capable of individually. Is this the case normally?

    I have a Galax Infin8 and an MSI Gaming (both 970s) and I can max each of them out in Heaven much further than I can when running as a pair. Currently at 1290 on the clock and 1843 on the memory, with a +37mV and +50mV applied respectively, but Heaven just about made it to the end then crashed whilst displaying the results. That's the most successful it's been when not at stock, which begs the other question - why doesn't it crash at stock when both are at default but different settings?

    I can get ~45fps min at 2560x1440 with all settings maxed out or ~55fps with the above overclock, which isn't the massive difference I was hoping for. Comparing to bit-tech's own tests, these results and settings were much higher on individual cards. CPU is at 4.6 stable.

    Thoughts, chaps?
     
    ModSquid, 5 Mar 2020 at 08:55
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,030
    Likes Received:
    263
    From what (little) I know of the practice, I believe that multi-GPU setups favour 2 identical (make & model) cards; that said, with little still supporting the setups, you may be at the mercy of (at least) lack of driver support to get the best out of it... while a more powerful single card may yield you less stress. Admitedly, the 'outlay' for such a swap-out may be a big enough barrier to stick with what you have.
     
    Jeff Hine, 5 Mar 2020 at 09:18
