Here's a quick one - I'm assuming both GPUs in an SLI config need to be running at the same clock settings when overclocked, but in my case, this appears to be at much lower settings than either is capable of individually. Is this the case normally? I have a Galax Infin8 and an MSI Gaming (both 970s) and I can max each of them out in Heaven much further than I can when running as a pair. Currently at 1290 on the clock and 1843 on the memory, with a +37mV and +50mV applied respectively, but Heaven just about made it to the end then crashed whilst displaying the results. That's the most successful it's been when not at stock, which begs the other question - why doesn't it crash at stock when both are at default but different settings? I can get ~45fps min at 2560x1440 with all settings maxed out or ~55fps with the above overclock, which isn't the massive difference I was hoping for. Comparing to bit-tech's own tests, these results and settings were much higher on individual cards. CPU is at 4.6 stable. Thoughts, chaps?