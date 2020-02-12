Aaaaaargh! I'm stuck (again). I'm trying to o/c a 3570k using a Cooler Master Seidon 240V, ASRock Z77 Extreme 6 and 32GB 1866 MHz RAM (if that matters...?) but cannot seem to get it off the ground. It runs at 72-75C in Prime 95 smallFFT at stock of 3.6 GHz, I've tried manually adjusting the settings in the UEFI but have had no luck keeping it below 105C, so have resorted to trying the "Optimised CPU O/c" settings in the UEFI. 4.8, 4.6 and 4.4 wouldn't boot. 4.2 booted and ran Prime at high temps, then dropped to 84C, so I thought the problem was solved but then noticed worker #2 had stopped. So my questions are: is 105C normal when stress testing Prime? is the RAM a blocker? is it just a case of the chip not playing ball? or is the cooler not doing its job/requiring reseating and repasting? System has been built from scratch, but with second hand parts from different sources. All seems to work under normal conditions though. Grateful for any assistance!