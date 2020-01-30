  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Displays Primary display not detected after sleep (sometimes)

Discussion in 'Tech Support' started by silk186, 21 Nov 2019.

  silk186

    silk186

    This issue has been going on for a long time. Maybe since my hardware refresh. Basically, some times I walk up to my computer and it doesn't recognise my monitor is attached but if I turn on my TV it is detected. I can turn my monitor on/off, unplug the HDMI cable from my GPU but nothing with work, short of restarting my computer. This can be really annoying if I have a bunch of documents open. Any ideas what is causing this and how I can resolve the issue?

    Monitor = HDMI. TV = DP (DP-HDMI adapter)
     
    silk186, 21 Nov 2019
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Is this likely to be a Detect Display labelling problem... Monitor as 1, TV as 2...?
     
    Jeff Hine, 21 Nov 2019
  silk186

    silk186

    I'm not sure. I wanted to change my monitor to 1 but it seems that it is not possible due to the way Windows works.
    Either way, I'm not sure why it would randomly effect wake from sleep. The problem doesn't even occur every day, maybe once per week.
     
    silk186, 21 Nov 2019
  Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine

    Does the same happen w/ the TV not connected?
     
    Jeff Hine, 21 Nov 2019
  silk186

    silk186

    It's really hard to say because it happens so infrequently. I play content on the TV every night so it's not something I could easily test.
    I did try removing all AMD drivers with DDU and installing them again with only the monitor connected.

    I remember researching before and it not being able to change the display affinity in windows.
     
    silk186, 21 Nov 2019
  boiled_elephant

    boiled_elephant

    Sorry to necro, just curious if this ever progressed, because it reminds me of a problem I had with a (very posh) Belkin Soho 4-way DVI KVM. If you weren't switched to a PC on the KVM when you powered it up, it wouldn't pick a display, and would then refuse to see the display regardless of unplugging/switching cables. As if the KVM had nullified that display output by being in an offline state when the machine tried to POST with it.

    Based on that logic, I'd be fairly confident that it's one of the screens, and based on the way it happens I'd be fairly confident it's the monitor. Try a different monitor (heck, you probably have done already since this thread was posted).

    As a small aside re: switching monitor affinities et al, I have recently found in two separate cases that switching display settings (refresh rate, affinity, res, etc.) through Windows 10's own settings app produces different, and worse, compatibility and functionality than the VGA manufacturer app. On a customer's machine I found that his TV & monitor (same setup as you) would only behave properly if we changed the res and refresh rate in the Nvidia control panel. Doing it in Windows produced graphical corruption, incorrect scaling, or blank displays. Weirdly it was also very fussy about whether we chose from the "PC" resolutions in the list or the "media" 1080p/720p/2160p ones. It had to be a 'media' type resolution for the TV to play ball, even though in some cases the actual resolutions were the same. (I still don't fully understand this, something something metadata, something something HDCP?)

    The second case was my own machine: mine's on a 4k TV only, and if I change res/refresh rate in Windows settings it buggers up the colour, HDR functionality, etc. in certain games, but if I switch res and refresh rate in Nvidia control panel, it's happy.

    The same sensitivity to the controlling app may also apply to your situation with the AMD app, for what it's worth.
     
    boiled_elephant, 30 Jan 2020 at 10:00
