This issue has been going on for a long time. Maybe since my hardware refresh. Basically, some times I walk up to my computer and it doesn't recognise my monitor is attached but if I turn on my TV it is detected. I can turn my monitor on/off, unplug the HDMI cable from my GPU but nothing with work, short of restarting my computer. This can be really annoying if I have a bunch of documents open. Any ideas what is causing this and how I can resolve the issue? Monitor = HDMI. TV = DP (DP-HDMI adapter)