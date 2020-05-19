Project GoldrushHello @ all! Welcome to my Project Log! First of all I want to give you a short introduction of myself. My name is Silas, I'm 25 and coming from Germany. I just graduated as a mechanical engineer and began modding computers in 2016. My first build was an ATX Powermac G5 mod and it turned out like this: Being not only my first mod but also my first watercooling loop to be assembled, of course i made some mistakes. With a lot more experience I am starting my new build Goldrush. Why i chose that name will be obvious in a moment. However first of all let me list the components used: - Lian Li PC O11 Dynamic XL - MSI X570 Ace - AMD Ryzen 3700X + EKWB Supremacy EVO Nickel/Plexi - 64 GB Crucial Ballistix + EKWB RAM Monarch X4 Nickel/Plexi - Gigabyte 980 ti Gaming G1 + EKWB Block Nickel/Plexi - be quiet! Straight Power 11 750 W - 10x NB-eLoop B12-2 - Watercool Heatkiller Tube 150 D5 - 2x Alphacool XT45 360 - 1x Alphacool ST30 360 - Samsung SSD 850 Evo and 860 Evo Currently the computer is used with air cooling: The colortheme of the build is white and gold. The nickel plated blocks wont fit in very well so this will need some work. I already did the CPU and RAM coolers, GPU block is tbd. So let's have a look at some sweet Electroplating! Before: Plating: After: Hope you guys like it. Have a great day!