Case Mod - In Progress Project: Goldrush

    Project Goldrush
    Hello @ all!
    Welcome to my Project Log! First of all I want to give you a short introduction of myself. My name is Silas, I'm 25 and coming from Germany. I just graduated as a mechanical engineer and began modding computers in 2016. My first build was an ATX Powermac G5 mod and it turned out like this:
    DSC02269.JPG
    Being not only my first mod but also my first watercooling loop to be assembled, of course i made some mistakes. With a lot more experience I am starting my new build Goldrush. Why i chose that name will be obvious in a moment. However first of all let me list the components used:
    - Lian Li PC O11 Dynamic XL
    - MSI X570 Ace
    - AMD Ryzen 3700X + EKWB Supremacy EVO Nickel/Plexi
    - 64 GB Crucial Ballistix + EKWB RAM Monarch X4 Nickel/Plexi
    - Gigabyte 980 ti Gaming G1 + EKWB Block Nickel/Plexi
    - be quiet! Straight Power 11 750 W
    - 10x NB-eLoop B12-2
    - Watercool Heatkiller Tube 150 D5
    - 2x Alphacool XT45 360
    - 1x Alphacool ST30 360
    - Samsung SSD 850 Evo and 860 Evo

    Currently the computer is used with air cooling:
    IMG_4630.jpg
    The colortheme of the build is white and gold. The nickel plated blocks wont fit in very well so this will need some work. I already did the CPU and RAM coolers, GPU block is tbd. So let's have a look at some sweet Electroplating!
    Before:
    IMG_4612.jpg IMG_4656.jpg
    Plating:
    IMG_4621.jpg
    After:
    DSC01715.JPG DSC01723.JPG
    IMG_4628.jpg
    DSC01729.JPG DSC01730.JPG
    Hope you guys like it.
    Have a great day!
     
