Case Mod - In Progress ⭐ Project J.A.R.V.I.S (reborn)

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by Deblow, 18 Jul 2019.

  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    JARVIS main art.jpg
    Welcome to my new project log, The project is called J.A.R.V.I.S reborn, in full.

    My name is Rob Deluce (megadeblow), I'm a modder in the UK and just returned after taking part in Computex 2019 with Thermaltake due to me winning 1st place in the concept design stage for Thermaltake CaseMod Invitational Season 1.

    This will be a big project and one im looking forward to starting due to my love of Marvel movies and comics.
    The design is my take on the style of gantry that Tony Stark uses in the IronMan movies to suit up, with this design the robotic arms will look to be building and installing components, using this idea will really help put focus on the great components that's going to be used to make this gaming PC and also keep the cases original shape and layout.


    I will be working with wood, paints, glass, plastics, 3d printing, airbrushing, wrapping and so on, so basically a bit of everything i have worked with in past builds, aside from clay [​IMG]

    Will be updating the log as much as I can, my parts should start arriving soon and I will be back as soon as they do, updating you with the specs and progress.

    Here's a render video, this is my first attempt at rendering to a high standard and pre planning almost all of the build prior to starting work, I tend to work on the fly normally as with all my past builds so this will be a big change for me.



    Main colours will be brass, chrome/silver & black but I still have to decide on the amount of each colour and placement.
    As always, the lighting will also be very important as was with my last build, Black Panther.

    https://www.facebook.com/megadeblow/
    https://www.instagram.com/megadeblow/
    https://www.youtube.com/user/MegaDeblow
     
    Deblow, 18 Jul 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    Not counting the water cooling parts, all the Thermaltake bits have arrived so its time to get stuck in [​IMG]
    More on the parts as I get them unpacked.

    IMG_20190731_012950.jpg


    Some progress on the 3D prototypes and prints.

    The first is a 3D print I made to help give myself and you guys a
    better idea of what I want the final build to look like.

    IMG_20190422_163707.jpg
    IMG_20190422_183830.jpg






    I decided to update the 4 robotic arms so they can move, originally I thought it would be too much work but I've had time to reconsider and
    believe it will be helpful, should anything look crappy in the original positions I had on the concept art, it will now be more easy to
    change things around.
     

    Deblow, 1 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    The redesign of the second set of arms (mk2) is almost complete, I will soon print them to test out how well they can be moved.
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]


    Printed 3 sets of arms to test out, they don't look that great just yet because I printed them small and fast, I'm almost at a happy stage with just some small changes to now be made for the final prototype print.
    When that's done I will do a small video.


    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]





    The gripping arms will come in 3 styles, 4 finger, 3 finger pincers & the final will have some type of tool on the end, still to be decided.

    [​IMG]
     
    Deblow, 1 Aug 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,648
    Likes Received:
    766
    Microscopic snap together parts. Sweet.
     
    Cheapskate, 3 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    First time attempting it, great feeling when it works :)
    Uploading a video later of them.

    BTW, you might notice I was stalking your profile the other day, was looking for the build log from MOTM, they dont make it easy to find :/
     
    Deblow, 4 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    The printed prototype arms in action

     
    Deblow, 4 Aug 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,648
    Likes Received:
    766
    :lol: I'm not on enough to notice that. I'm sure it seems like I'm always here... :worried:
     
    Cheapskate, 5 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    Before this weeks build update I will start of with some of the component shots.


    Thermaltake Toughpower PF1 ARGB will be the beast powering JARVIS.
    A nice improvement on the new PSU if the buttons on the back that allow you to control the RGB settings without needing to connect to anything.

    DSC_6278.jpg DSC_6280.jpg DSC_6283.jpg DSC_6286.jpg DSC_6288.jpg


    For the fans I will be using Riing Trio's, had them in the past and I love them.

    The photos shows the Trio (front) and two of the provided fans that come with the case, 140mm and a massive 200mm.
    IMG_20190810_205250.jpg DSC_6297.jpg DSC_6289.jpg
     

    Deblow, 10 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    The DDR im using is Thermaltake's WaterRam RGB.
    3200MHz 32GB (4x8GB)

    DSC_6301.jpg DSC_6317.jpg DSC_6306.jpg DSC_6315.jpg
     
    Deblow, 10 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    Before I cut the main wood I did a rough cardboard version to double check the sizes and overall look.
    IMG_20190802_204439.jpg
    IMG_20190802_204803.jpg
    IMG_20190805_175314.jpg



    The sizes look about right so time to cut some MDF, first time doing circles with a jigsaw but not as bad as I thought it would be.

    IMG_20190803_180404.jpg
    IMG_20190805_180147.jpg
    IMG_20190805_191922.jpg
    IMG_20190807_201306.jpg



    Most of the MDF will have solid wood in the parts that will be taking a lot of weight or movement.

    IMG_20190807_205016.jpg



    The main base for the PC will need a lot of parts strengthened to take all the weight of the case and alow for extra cuts needed for panels around the sides and lighting.

    IMG_20190808_174508.jpg IMG_20190808_174526.jpg
     
    Deblow, 12 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    IMG_20190808_180325.jpg
     
    Deblow, 12 Aug 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,648
    Likes Received:
    766
    :worried: That's... kinda big, man.
    -Also your shoes are fabulous. :lol:
     
    Cheapskate, 13 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    lol I'm sure you guessed it's my little helper, my daughter had to hold it for the photo.
    Yep, it's big, will be my biggest to date unless you count the desks.
     
    Deblow, 14 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    Had a couple of days downtime due to very bad storms causing some flooding in my workshop
    Back on track now though.


    Finished cutting the main parts and adding the supports so time for a quick look at it with the case on so you get a really good idea of the scale.

    IMG_20190808_185724.jpg
    IMG_20190808_194642.jpg
    IMG_20190808_195902.jpg



    The sides of the base will be dropped to give the impression that they move down allowing for the big main robotic arms to pop out and glide from front to back on rails.
    The rails was not on my original design and I haven't planned how they will look yet, still just a VISION for now :)
    IMG_20190809_000118.jpg
    IMG_20190809_232459.jpg

    All the wood will be treated to prevent any damp warping the wood and also help with painting.


    IMG_20190810_032703.jpg
     
    Deblow, 14 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    For high quality audio I will be using the new Sound Blaster AE-9 sound card from Creative Labs,

    DSC_6266.jpg
    DSC_6272.jpg
    DSC_6274s.jpg
    DSC_6276.jpg
     
    Deblow, 14 Aug 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,648
    Likes Received:
    766
    I thought it was your wife. I guess it's not as big as I thought. :lol: but it's still big.
     
    Cheapskate, 14 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    After a little holiday I'm now back working on the build and thanks to BOX.co.uk, I have the filament I will be using for this build, Black and some clear Steadytech PLA, spend a couple of days setting up and printing some bench prints then started to print the robotic arms on a larger scale, been making some changed to the 3D models as I go along, must have spent over 100hrs on the models now.
    IMG_20190813_152520.jpg
    IMG_20190814_153834.jpg
    IMG_20190814_153849.jpg
    IMG_20190825_153142.jpg



    This arm is MASSIVE!
    Bit bigger than the 4 proper arms will be.

    This is the 3rd version on the arms, Will keep doing them until im 100% happy :/

    20190826_213211.jpg
     
    Deblow, 28 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    Between waiting for the prints to complete I did some more work on the base, cutting holes for the wires and lighting,
    The base top will have the Thermaltake RAD RGB panels, on the front I will use LED strips, the controller for them will be in the base and I will run wires to the PC .
    IMG_20190811_152634.jpg IMG_20190811_153851.jpg IMG_20190811_173131.jpg
    Some clear plexi for the front.

    IMG_20190811_182940.jpg
    IMG_20190811_184622.jpg
    IMG_20190812_005436.jpg



    I also made use of the pause in torrential rain to get some painting and sanding done on the base, its already been sealed with MDF sealer, now I have also primed it with brush on wood primer before sanding again and going over with grey primer then sanding again to help show any imperfections on the surface.
    Because I will be painting most if it gloss black, its very important to have a near perfect finish on the wood surface before the final paint, its hard smelly and dusty work but very rewarding to see when done.


    More on the paint in the next update.
     
    Deblow, 28 Aug 2019
  Deblow

    Deblow Member

    Joined:
    12 Dec 2013
    Posts:
    448
    Likes Received:
    23
    Been really busy on the PC making new arms and fixing small fitting problems, then printing test after test before finally getting the arms to look and fit just how I wanted.

    All printed with the Steadytech PLA from Box, went with a medium setting so I could print the 100s of parts needed withing 4 to 6 weeks instead of 4 months or more on the best detail settings.
    This means I will need to put more work in to the sanding and finishing process but it will workout faster in the end.
    20190826_211537.jpg
    20190828_025558.jpg
    20190828_025558.jpg 20190828_052442.jpg
    20190902_022251.jpg

    Some sanding done on a couple.
    20190904_141540.jpg

    This is some of the many parts used to make the 4 arms.
    20190904_113417.jpg

    Here is one of the arms almost fully assembled
    20190904_115851.jpg

    I plan to add a video of the arms getting build soon.
     
    Deblow, 8 Sep 2019
  Cheapskate

    Cheapskate Insane? or just stupid?

    Joined:
    13 May 2007
    Posts:
    10,648
    Likes Received:
    766
    That's a lot of parts to sand.
     
    Cheapskate, 8 Sep 2019
