Welcome to my new project log, The project is called J.A.R.V.I.S reborn, in full. My name is Rob Deluce (megadeblow), I'm a modder in the UK and just returned after taking part in Computex 2019 with Thermaltake due to me winning 1st place in the concept design stage for Thermaltake CaseMod Invitational Season 1. This will be a big project and one im looking forward to starting due to my love of Marvel movies and comics. The design is my take on the style of gantry that Tony Stark uses in the IronMan movies to suit up, with this design the robotic arms will look to be building and installing components, using this idea will really help put focus on the great components that's going to be used to make this gaming PC and also keep the cases original shape and layout. I will be working with wood, paints, glass, plastics, 3d printing, airbrushing, wrapping and so on, so basically a bit of everything i have worked with in past builds, aside from clay Will be updating the log as much as I can, my parts should start arriving soon and I will be back as soon as they do, updating you with the specs and progress. Here's a render video, this is my first attempt at rendering to a high standard and pre planning almost all of the build prior to starting work, I tend to work on the fly normally as with all my past builds so this will be a big change for me. Main colours will be brass, chrome/silver & black but I still have to decide on the amount of each colour and placement. As always, the lighting will also be very important as was with my last build, Black Panther. https://www.facebook.com/megadeblow/ https://www.instagram.com/megadeblow/ https://www.youtube.com/user/MegaDeblow