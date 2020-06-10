  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Case Mod - In Progress Project Laika

Discussion in 'Project Logs' started by MLyons, 10 Jun 2020 at 18:10.

  MLyons

    MLyons

    Joined:
    3 Mar 2017
    Posts:
    3,324
    Likes Received:
    1,429
    Laika - The first doge in space

    After my first mod being a scratch build I've decided to bring it back a tad and go with a case mod this time. I'll be using a Shuttle SG41J1 Plus for the base of the case after we foudn it in the office during a clear out. Stock it comes with a custom form factor motherboard and PSU but it does have ITX standoffs and room for a SFX PSU once you go from the long custom form factor to ITX.

    There's room for a Full length custom GPU but from stock the case would need a lot of ventilation drilled into the side so I'm going to air cool it instead. There will be 1 240mm radiator in the top of the case and another in the side. The side will be intake and the top will be exhaust. I'm also going to swap the built in rear fan for a noctua and try to fit another 120mm or 92mm in the front.

    The hardware will hopefully be a Nvidia ____TI/AMD ____XT and a AMD ____X. All depends on if anyone sends anything over. pls send free hardware.

    First update to come tomorrow but for now here is a picture of the Corsair donor case I used for parts.

    [​IMG]
     
  Canardwc

    Canardwc

    Joined:
    22 Sep 2011
    Posts:
    456
    Likes Received:
    79
    Itx you said ? I already like it ! :clap:
     
