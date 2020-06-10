Laika - The first doge in space After my first mod being a scratch build I've decided to bring it back a tad and go with a case mod this time. I'll be using a Shuttle SG41J1 Plus for the base of the case after we foudn it in the office during a clear out. Stock it comes with a custom form factor motherboard and PSU but it does have ITX standoffs and room for a SFX PSU once you go from the long custom form factor to ITX. There's room for a Full length custom GPU but from stock the case would need a lot of ventilation drilled into the side so I'm going to air cool it instead. There will be 1 240mm radiator in the top of the case and another in the side. The side will be intake and the top will be exhaust. I'm also going to swap the built in rear fan for a noctua and try to fit another 120mm or 92mm in the front. The hardware will hopefully be a Nvidia ____TI/AMD ____XT and a AMD ____X. All depends on if anyone sends anything over. pls send free hardware. First update to come tomorrow but for now here is a picture of the Corsair donor case I used for parts.