Due to my GPU overheating and excessive fan noise in my Phanteks Evolv ITX I finally broke down and ordered a Fractal Design Meshify C. After my GPU scare was sorted I managed a rats nest of cables by pulling out the PSU, cramming everything in and pushing the PSU back. It wasn't fun but it is ... mostly sorted. Because of the design and stiff SATA cables, I haven't been able to run power to the 2.5" SSD mounted on the back. My PSU is a Corsair RM650 Gold rated PSU, which I believe has a 5-year warranty. Cable management is a bit of a pain and the cables are very stiff. I was thinking about aftermarket cables from Taobao but they seem to be extension cables which would make cable management even worse. The PSU dimensions are: 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 160 mm (D) An SFF PSU would give me more space but cables would also be shorter.