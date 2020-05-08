  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU PSU and cable management

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by silk186, 8 May 2020 at 00:44.

  1. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,709
    Likes Received:
    112
    Due to my GPU overheating and excessive fan noise in my Phanteks Evolv ITX I finally broke down and ordered a Fractal Design Meshify C. After my GPU scare was sorted I managed a rats nest of cables by pulling out the PSU, cramming everything in and pushing the PSU back. It wasn't fun but it is ... mostly sorted. Because of the design and stiff SATA cables, I haven't been able to run power to the 2.5" SSD mounted on the back.

    My PSU is a Corsair RM650 Gold rated PSU, which I believe has a 5-year warranty.

    Cable management is a bit of a pain and the cables are very stiff. I was thinking about aftermarket cables from Taobao but they seem to be extension cables which would make cable management even worse.

    The PSU dimensions are: 150 mm (W) x 86 mm (H) x 160 mm (D)

    An SFF PSU would give me more space but cables would also be shorter.
     
    silk186, 8 May 2020 at 00:44
    #1
  2. Jeff Hine

    Jeff Hine Nothing special

    Joined:
    8 May 2009
    Posts:
    2,624
    Likes Received:
    390
    Not full modular, then ... Ooh, it is; are only the essential cables attached?
    ('nuvva edit)
    Bit if a svelte one, that... hmm.
     
    Last edited: 8 May 2020 at 01:12
    Jeff Hine, 8 May 2020 at 01:07
    #2
  3. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,709
    Likes Received:
    112
    Yes, only required cables, but the case doesn't have tons of room between the back panel and the cables are very stiff. I don't know how they compare to newer models. It does seem the warranty was extended last year.
    [​IMG]
     
    silk186, 8 May 2020 at 01:13
    #3

Share This Page