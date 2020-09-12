  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU recommendation for 300w GPU

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by wyx087, 12 Sep 2020 at 20:32.

  wyx087

    wyx087 Homeworld 3 is happening!!

    I'm having crashing problems with new-to-me 2080 Ti :( It works great in most games because I play with VSYNC on at 60 Hz. But when trying out nVidia's Star Wars raytrace demo, it crashes. This is with my 6 years old Seasonic S12G-550 550w PSU.

    After some thinking, and make sure the crash is reproduceable, I tested by adding a second PSU: common ground, a no-GPU computer with 620w really old Corsair Hx620 giving one 8-pin power. My 550w give the rest. No more crash.

    The screenshot shows 8-pin #1 12v, provided by other computer. PCIe voltage and 8-pin #2 from my 550w at 11.6v.

    With overclocking in mind, 130% power for 2080 Ti would be 325w. What PSU is good nowadays?

    I used to only buy Seasonic built, but I thought this good quality 550w is enough for 2080 Ti :(
     

    wyx087, 12 Sep 2020 at 20:32
