I'm having crashing problems with new-to-me 2080 Ti It works great in most games because I play with VSYNC on at 60 Hz. But when trying out nVidia's Star Wars raytrace demo, it crashes. This is with my 6 years old Seasonic S12G-550 550w PSU. After some thinking, and make sure the crash is reproduceable, I tested by adding a second PSU: common ground, a no-GPU computer with 620w really old Corsair Hx620 giving one 8-pin power. My 550w give the rest. No more crash. The screenshot shows 8-pin #1 12v, provided by other computer. PCIe voltage and 8-pin #2 from my 550w at 11.6v. With overclocking in mind, 130% power for 2080 Ti would be 325w. What PSU is good nowadays? I used to only buy Seasonic built, but I thought this good quality 550w is enough for 2080 Ti