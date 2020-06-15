So after some initial issues with my Q87T I've finally got things running so at some point in the future I'll be looking to finally stick the Virgin hub into modem mode and hopefully never look back. As such I'm in the market for some WiFi AP goodness but I'm afraid I don' t know a lot about it. It would seem UniFi range is pretty well regarded so may well be an option but I'm not sure what model will be best suited, if I need the 'Key' or if indeed there are other options which maybe more suitable. I'm looking at possibly WiFi device numbers around 20 mark maybe, usual phone and laptop each plus FireSticks etc. To be installed in a 3 floor terace so just need to make sure the broadcast pattern / mounting options mean the whole home gets covered ok so not sure how much this factors in to AP choice. I don't have POE so will need something that plays nice with an injector. Whats out there guys?