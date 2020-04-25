  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

PSU SFX or ATX?

Discussion in 'Hardware' started by silk186, 25 Apr 2020 at 16:52.

  silk186

    silk186

    I'm thinking that my PSU is getting a bit old and I would like to replace it. I'm wondering if I should go with SFX or SFX-L instead of ATX. I'm seeing a lot more SFX options: Silverstone, Corsair, Be Quiet! and Fractal Design.

    Obvious differences: price, volume and fan size.

    Question: given the current trend of near-silent operation with mostly fanless operation, is there any reason to not go with a SFX or SFX-L PSU for the majority of builds? It gives more flexibility in case selection and more space for cable management.

    Is there a significant difference in reliability or noise?
     
    silk186, 25 Apr 2020 at 16:52
  Arboreal

    Arboreal

    I've had a number of SFX PSUs over the years and I'd definitely recommend the Corsair SF 450 / SF 600 as they are very reliable and have 92mm fans with zero fan at low temps.
    Do read up on teh Corsair cables, as the supplied ribbon ones on the ariginal gen SF are hard to bend and fit. THere are alternatives from custom suppliers which help at a cost.
    Some of the newer SIlverstone SFX units have 92mm fans, which is a help. The original ones are 80mm and not so quiet
    The big advantage of SFX-L is that it has a 120mm fan, but is only larger in one dimension than an SFX PSU.

    I wouldn't buy and ATX PSU unless I absolutely had to, especially with SFX-L as an option.
     
    Arboreal, 25 Apr 2020 at 18:12
  fix-the-spade

    fix-the-spade

    Aside from size the main difference is price. You definitely get to pay the ITX tax on SFX power supplies to the tune of £20-30 for matching features. But in a smaller case that would be worth it for not tearing hairs out trying to make cables fit.
     
    fix-the-spade, 25 Apr 2020 at 18:32
  Bloody_Pete

    Bloody_Pete

    In theory SFX PSU's will have higher heat density, so may run hotter and louder than the comparitive ATX PSU.
     
    Bloody_Pete, 25 Apr 2020 at 19:07
  silk186

    silk186

    Compared to a few years ago, a surprising number of options.
    • SilverStone SX650-G Gold 650w
    • Seasonic Focus SGX Gold 650w
    • Be Quiet SFX-L 600w
    • EVGA SuperNOVA 650 GM 650w
    • Fractal Design ION SFX-L 650w
    • Corsair SF600 Platinum 600w
     
    silk186, 25 Apr 2020 at 21:59
  Fingers66

    Fingers66

    The ribbon cables are only on the Corsair Gold rated SFX PSU's, they ship braided with the Platinum models. I hear thet are much better than the ribbon cables.
     
    Fingers66, 25 Apr 2020 at 22:07
