I'm thinking that my PSU is getting a bit old and I would like to replace it. I'm wondering if I should go with SFX or SFX-L instead of ATX. I'm seeing a lot more SFX options: Silverstone, Corsair, Be Quiet! and Fractal Design. Obvious differences: price, volume and fan size. Question: given the current trend of near-silent operation with mostly fanless operation, is there any reason to not go with a SFX or SFX-L PSU for the majority of builds? It gives more flexibility in case selection and more space for cable management. Is there a significant difference in reliability or noise?