I can think of a lot more fun weapons,
007 goldeneye - proximity mines
Saint Row - Penetrator
GTA RC Bandito
The shotgun instead of the nail gun for FEAR??
The blade-thingy for the smuggler dark elf in Asgard's Wrath is also super fun to use.
I'd argue the
Spoiler
super-charged gravity glove
in HL Alyx is more fun than the gravity gun.
The cerebral bore from Turok was one of my favourite weapons, just for its gruesomeness.
Plus I always loved the cook able pipe bomb in RTCW multiplayer as if you timed it well you could bounce it off a wall and kill the person chasing you.
