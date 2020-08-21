  1. This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Features The 10 Best Weapons in Gaming

Discussion in 'Article Discussion' started by bit-tech, 21 Aug 2020 at 11:21.

  1. bit-tech

    bit-tech Supreme Overlord Staff Administrator

    Joined:
    12 Mar 2001
    Posts:
    3,069
    Likes Received:
    82
    Read more
     
    bit-tech, 21 Aug 2020 at 11:21
    #1
  2. silk186

    silk186 Derp

    Joined:
    1 Dec 2014
    Posts:
    1,826
    Likes Received:
    129
    I can think of a lot more fun weapons,
    • 007 goldeneye - proximity mines
    • Saint Row - Penetrator
    • GTA RC Bandito
     
    silk186, 21 Aug 2020 at 11:52
    #2
  3. wyx087

    wyx087 Homeworld 3 is happening!!

    Joined:
    15 Aug 2007
    Posts:
    10,795
    Likes Received:
    267
    The shotgun instead of the nail gun for FEAR??

    The blade-thingy for the smuggler dark elf in Asgard's Wrath is also super fun to use.

    I'd argue the
    super-charged gravity glove
    in HL Alyx is more fun than the gravity gun.
     
    wyx087, 21 Aug 2020 at 12:04
    #3
  4. CrapBag

    CrapBag Well-Known Member

    Joined:
    17 Jul 2008
    Posts:
    7,629
    Likes Received:
    367
    The cerebral bore from Turok was one of my favourite weapons, just for its gruesomeness.

    Plus I always loved the cook able pipe bomb in RTCW multiplayer as if you timed it well you could bounce it off a wall and kill the person chasing you.
     
    CrapBag, 21 Aug 2020 at 12:32
    #4
Tags: Add Tags

Share This Page